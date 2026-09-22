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Home > Sports News > India Legends vs Brazil Legends All You Need to Know: Ronaldinho, Bhaichung Bhutia to Take the Field in Kerala

India Legends vs Brazil Legends All You Need to Know: Ronaldinho, Bhaichung Bhutia to Take the Field in Kerala

India Legends vs Brazil Legends will feature football icons Ronaldinho and Bhaichung Bhutia in a much-anticipated exhibition match in Kerala on September 23, 2026. The India Legends vs Brazil Legends fixture promises nostalgia, legendary stars, entertainment and a festival of football.

Bhaichung Bhutia and Ronaldinho in frame. Image Credit: ANI and X
Bhaichung Bhutia and Ronaldinho in frame. Image Credit: ANI and X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 22:09 IST

India Legends vs Brazil Legends: A magical evening for football fans Kerala is about to enjoy as India legends will take on Brazil legends in a thrilling exhibition game featuring some of the sport’s biggest legends from the past. Bhaichung Bhutia from India will face off against a legend in Ronaldinho of Brazil in what promises to be a fabulous evening for the fans.

The fixture tends to draw a host of people cheering on their former heroes. The outcome should be of only lesser concern as there appears to be enough for everyone, with pure entertainment, skill and football’s proud heritage on offer. The former FIFA World Player of the Year Ronaldinho is still one of the biggest draws, while India icon Bhaichung Bhutia remains one of the most admired footballers in the country.

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India Legends vs Brazil Legends Preview

India Legends v Brazil Legends exhibition match is scheduled to be held in Kerala, and many ex-international stars tend to feature for both teams. It is being tagged as a festival of football for Indian fans to get first-hand experience of footballing legends.

India Legends vs Brazil Legends: Match Details

  • Match: India Legends vs Brazil Legends
  • Event: Exhibition Football Match
  • Venue: Kerala, India
  • Date: 23rd September 2026

Ronaldinho Headlines Brazil Legends Squad

The greatest draw for the competition is definitely Ronaldinho. The Brazilian magician that won the 2002 FIFA World Cup and the 2005 Ballon d’Or is still one of the best-loved men in football, and the great people’s player will be back to show off his trademark skills and touch of flair. Several former internationals will probably feature for Brazil Legends as well, including Rivaldo.

Bhaichung Bhutia Leads Team India

Former India skipper Bhaichung Bhutia will be one of the marquee names, leading the charge for India Legends. Seen as one of the best Indian footballers ever to have played the game, Bhutia was a shining light for Indian football and continues to be held in high esteem by fans world over. Playing with other former Indian stars he is set to attract great interest from local fans.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026 India Schedule September 23: Mirabai Chanu, Manu Bhaker, Badminton, Hockey | Full Fixtures, Timings, Medal Events And Live Streaming

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India Legends vs Brazil Legends All You Need to Know: Ronaldinho, Bhaichung Bhutia to Take the Field in Kerala
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India Legends vs Brazil Legends All You Need to Know: Ronaldinho, Bhaichung Bhutia to Take the Field in Kerala
India Legends vs Brazil Legends All You Need to Know: Ronaldinho, Bhaichung Bhutia to Take the Field in Kerala
India Legends vs Brazil Legends All You Need to Know: Ronaldinho, Bhaichung Bhutia to Take the Field in Kerala
India Legends vs Brazil Legends All You Need to Know: Ronaldinho, Bhaichung Bhutia to Take the Field in Kerala
India Legends vs Brazil Legends All You Need to Know: Ronaldinho, Bhaichung Bhutia to Take the Field in Kerala

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