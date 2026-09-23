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Home > Sports News > India Legends vs Brazil Legends Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Brazilian Stars Ronaldinho, Rivaldo in Action on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

India Legends vs Brazil Legends Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Brazilian Stars Ronaldinho, Rivaldo in Action on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

India Legends vs Brazil Legends Live Streaming: Football fever is set to grip Kerala as India Legends take on Brazil Legends in a star-studded exhibition clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor, Kochi, on Wednesday (Sep 23). Brazilian icons Ronaldinho and Rivaldo will headline the visiting side, while several Indian football stalwarts will feature for the hosts. Here are all the details, including match time, venue, TV broadcast, tickets and live streaming information.

India Legends vs Brazil Legends Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Brazilian Stars Ronaldinho, Rivaldo in Action on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India
India Legends vs Brazil Legends Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Brazilian Stars Ronaldinho, Rivaldo in Action on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-09-23 17:28 IST

India Legends vs Brazil Legends Live Streaming: Football fever is set to grip Kerala as India Legends take on Brazil Legends in a star-studded exhibition clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor, Kochi, on Wednesday (Sep 23). Brazilian icons Ronaldinho and Rivaldo will headline the visiting side, while several Indian football stalwarts will feature for the hosts. Here are all the details, including match time, venue, TV broadcast, tickets and live streaming information.

India Legends vs Brazil Legends Match Details

  • Match: India Legends vs Brazil Legends, Exhibition Match
  • Date: Wednesday, September 23, 2026
  • Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kaloor, Kochi
  • Kick-off Time: 7:30 PM IST

India Legends vs Brazil Legends: Ronaldinho, Rivaldo Set for Action

Brazilian football legends Ronaldinho and Rivaldo will headline a star-studded Brazil Legends squad in Kochi. They will be joined by former Brazil internationals including Gomes, Jorginho, Edmilson, Giovanni and Ricardo Oliveira. The exhibition clash will bring together some of the most recognisable names from Indian and Brazilian football.

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India Legends Squad

The India Legends line-up features several former Indian football stars, including I.M. Vijayan, C.K. Vineeth, Jo Paul Ancheri and K.T. Chacko. Bibiano Fernandes, who scored India’s only goal in the previous meeting between the sides, is also part of the Indian line-up.

India Legends vs Brazil Legends: Previous Meeting

The India Legends vs Brazil Legends exhibition fixture is a rematch of the sides’ previous encounter on March 30, 2025. Brazil Legends came out on top in that meeting, with the two teams now set to meet again in Kerala.

Why Is India Legends vs Brazil Legends Special?

The exhibition match is designed to celebrate the footballing heritage of India and Brazil while bringing legendary players from both nations together. The fixture also comes ahead of a landmark meeting between the senior men’s national teams of India and Brazil, scheduled for October 3, 2026, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

India Legends vs Brazil Legends Tickets

Tickets for the India Legends vs Brazil Legends exhibition match are available through the District app by Zomato, the official ticketing partner for the event. Ticket prices range from ₹1,125 to ₹9,375 across different categories.

Where to Watch India Legends vs Brazil Legends Live on TV?

The television broadcast details for the India Legends vs Brazil Legends exhibition match have not been confirmed at the time of writing. Fans should wait for an official update regarding television coverage in India.

How to Watch India Legends vs Brazil Legends Live Streaming?

The live streaming details for the India Legends vs Brazil Legends match have not been confirmed as of Wednesday, September 23, 2026. Fans hoping to watch Ronaldinho, Rivaldo and the other legends from home will need to wait for further confirmation regarding an official streaming platform.

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India Legends vs Brazil Legends Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Brazilian Stars Ronaldinho, Rivaldo in Action on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India
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India Legends vs Brazil Legends Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Brazilian Stars Ronaldinho, Rivaldo in Action on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India
India Legends vs Brazil Legends Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Brazilian Stars Ronaldinho, Rivaldo in Action on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India
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