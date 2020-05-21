BCCI and Cricket South Africa are in talks to play a T20I series at the end of August.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday confirmed that the cricketing body is in discussion with Cricket South Africa (CSA) to play a three-match T20I series.

“Discussion are on but as of now, nothing has been finalised in terms of completing India’s series against South Africa. Travel restrictions are there, both boards are in touch and will see what happens,” the BCCI source told ANI.

Before the coronavirus pandemic suspended cricket across the country, South Africa were the last nation to play against India in first ODI on March 12, however, the match was abandoned due to rain and wet outfield without a toss at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium. On March 13, the remaining ODIs between Men in Blue and Proteas was called-off due to the outbreak of the COVID-19.

“India wants to honour its agreement. If it’s postponed, maybe a bit later. We’ve had a very good discussion with them,” Jacques Faul, CSA’s acting chief executive, told a virtual media briefing on Thursday.

Taking about IPL window the source with BCCI said, “Yes, of course, we are looking for a window but again nothing concrete. It will be premature to comment on it.”

The Indian Premier League was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju informed athletes that sporting activities in sports complexes and stadia will be ‘strictly’ conducted in accordance with Home Ministry and respective state government’s guidelines.

On Sunday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) laid out new guidelines allowing sports complexes and stadiums to reopen but spectators will not be permitted during the lockdown period, which has been extended till May 31.

“Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open. However, spectators will not be allowed,” MHA said in the release. (ANI)

