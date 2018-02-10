Former Indian cricketer and captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth said that despite enjoying the commanding performance of Team India, he is also concerned on the over-dependence on skipper Virat Kohli. Srikkanth asserted that India are a completely different side when Kohli’s fails to put runs on board. Srikkanth also believes that India witnessed some of its most committed cricketers in the last two decades and Kohli is one of them when it comes to commitment.

With Team India being on the brink of creating history by clinching their maiden series on away turf in South Africa, former Indian skipper Krishnamachari Srikkanth has focused on the worrying signs for Indian cricket team of being relying to Virat Kohli’s batting heroics along with trust on Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav to scalp crucial wickets. Team India are eying their first series win over the Proteas and after flooring South Africans in first 3 matches they are undoubtedly the favourites to win the 6-match series. In all of the previous matches played on South African soil, Kohli has remained the knight and shining armour of the Men In Blue with impeccable scores of 112, 46 and 160 in three innings guarantying triumph.

In a report filed by Times of India the former cricketer said that staying dependant on Kohli for putting mammoth totals or chasing them are alarming signs for Team India in busy cricketing calendar year especially when they playing away from home. The 58-year old former cricketer said that he is concerned on the over-dependence on Kohli. The ferocious batsman of the early 80s said that Team India are a completely different side when Kohli’s fails to put runs on board. “As much I have enjoyed the commanding performance of India, I am also concerned on the over dependence on Kohli,” Srikkanth was quoted as saying by TOI. The batting is failing to click as a unit and that’s a cause for concern. The moment the skipper has a bad game this team looks completely different,” Srikkanth added.

The former Indian all-rounder asserted that India witnessed some of its most committed cricketers in the last two decades and Kohli is one of them when it comes to commitment. “The last two decades has seen some of India’s most committed cricketers. Top of that list would be Tendulkar, Dravid and Kumble. In my opinion, Kohli is right up there with the best when it comes to commitment. The pride in performance is extraordinary,” Srikkanth told TOI. Srikkanth heaped praise for Kohli and said he is closest to the complete batsman we can hope to see. Appreciating his outstanding knock of 160 in the third ODI, Srikkanth is also sure Kohli will repeat such feat time after time in the next few years.

“What adds to the brilliance of Kohli is, he seldom complains. Conditions or match situations hardly puts him off,” Srikkanth was quoted as saying. “He is closest to the complete batsman we can hope to see. The 160 was one of his better knocks but I am sure there is enough on the way in the next few years,” he added.