India Masters’ IML 2025 Title Triumph: Captain Sachin Tendulkar’s Heartfelt Celebration Will Make Your Day

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar expressed immense joy after leading his team, India Masters, to victory in the inaugural International Masters League (IML) 2025. Tendulkar likened the experience to stepping back in time, cherishing every moment, from practice sessions to high-stakes match days.

Taking to social media, Tendulkar shared his elation, stating, “C.H.A.M.P.I.O.N.S! From practice sessions to match days, every moment at @imlt20official felt like going back in time. It was an incredible feeling to be back on the field with some of the game’s greatest players. I am grateful to everyone who made this journey memorable, including the spectators, organizers, and my India Masters teammates.”

India Masters Shine with Standout Performances

India Masters scripted history by clinching the championship title with a commanding six-wicket win over West Indies Masters in a thrilling final on Sunday. Tendulkar showcased glimpses of his vintage brilliance throughout the tournament, reminding fans of his prime years. The 51-year-old cricketing legend scored 181 runs across six matches at an average of 30.16 and a blistering strike rate of 153.38, including a half-century. His highest score of 64 highlighted his enduring class and precision.

The India Masters squad delivered an all-round performance, with several players contributing significantly to their title-winning campaign. Ambati Rayudu emerged as the leading run-scorer with 188 runs in five innings, including two fifties, at a strike rate of 142.42. Yuvraj Singh played an impactful role with 179 runs at a staggering average of 179.00, coupled with three wickets. Stuart Binny and Irfan Pathan also added crucial runs, while Pathan further strengthened the bowling attack by taking six wickets.

Among the bowlers, Pawan Negi impressed with nine wickets in six matches, while Vinay Kumar claimed eight wickets, playing a pivotal role in India’s dominance.

A Thrilling Final Showdown

The grand finale between India Masters and West Indies Masters lived up to its billing, offering fans a nostalgic yet high-intensity cricketing spectacle. The West Indies Masters, after electing to bat, posted a competitive 148/7, with Lendl Simmons leading the charge with a 34-ball 57. Brian Lara (6) and Dwayne Smith (45) provided an explosive start before India Masters bowlers tightened their grip. Vinay Kumar’s disciplined spell of 3/26 and Shahbaz Nadeem’s two crucial wickets kept the Caribbean side in check.

In response, India Masters chased down the target with precision. Tendulkar and Rayudu laid a solid foundation with a fluent 67-run opening stand, thrilling the packed stadium with their exquisite strokeplay. Tendulkar’s 18-ball 25 featured classic cover drives and flicks before Tino Best dismissed him. Rayudu continued the charge with a dominant 74 off 50 balls, striking nine boundaries and three sixes. Despite minor hiccups towards the end, Stuart Binny’s power-hitting ensured India Masters crossed the finish line with ease.

The International Masters League 2025 not only revived memories of cricketing excellence but also reinforced the undying passion and skill of legendary players. The tournament’s success marks the beginning of a new era in competitive veterans’ cricket, blending nostalgia with high-octane action.

Full Squads of India Masters and West Indies Masters

India Masters Squad: Sachin Tendulkar (Captain), Ambati Rayudu, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Pawan Negi, Vinay Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Yusuf Pathan, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Naman Ojha (Wicketkeeper), Munaf Patel, Pragyan Ojha, RP Singh, Sreesanth.

West Indies Masters Squad: Brian Lara (Captain), Dwayne Smith, Lendl Simmons, Denesh Ramdin (Wicketkeeper), William Perkins, Chadwick Walton, Ashley Nurse, Tino Best, Ravi Rampaul, Sulieman Benn, Devendra Bishoo, Fidel Edwards, Rayad Emrit, Pedro Collins, Narsingh Deonarine.

