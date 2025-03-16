The stage is set for an electrifying showdown as India Masters take on West Indies Masters in the grand finale of the International Masters League (IML) T20 2025.

India Masters vs West Indies Masters Live Streaming: IML Final Match Details, When and Where to Watch

The stage is set for an electrifying showdown as India Masters take on West Indies Masters in the grand finale of the International Masters League (IML) T20 2025. After thrilling semifinal victories, both teams will battle for ultimate glory on March 16 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

Road to the Final: How They Got Here

India Masters’ Dominant Semifinal WinIndia Masters stormed into the final with a resounding 94-run victory over Australia Masters. Yuvraj Singh stole the show with a blistering 59-run knock at a staggering strike rate of 196.67. Led by Sachin Tendulkar’s steady 42, the Indian batting lineup put up a colossal 221-run total.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Contributions from Stuart Binny (36 at 171.43 SR), Yusuf Pathan (23 at 230 SR), and Irfan Pathan (19 at 271.43 SR) further cemented India’s dominance. Shahbaz Nadeem’s sensational four-wicket haul dismantled the Aussie batting order, securing a commanding win.

West Indies Masters Edge Past Sri Lanka in a Nail-BiterIn contrast, the second semifinal was a nerve-wracking contest. West Indies Masters set a competitive target of 180, thanks to Denesh Ramdin’s explosive half-century and a composed 41-run knock by legendary captain Brian Lara.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sri Lanka Masters faced early setbacks, crumbling to 97/6 by the 14th over. However, Asela Gunaratne’s heroic 66-run innings nearly turned the tide. But it was Tino Best’s fiery spell of 4/27 that sealed a hard-fought six-run win for the Windies.

Final Match Details: When and Where to Watch

Date & Venue: Sunday, March 16, 2025, at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Toss Time: 7:00 PM IST

How to Watch the India Masters vs West Indies Masters IML 2025 Final

On TV: Catch all the live action on Colors Cineplex and Colors Cineplex Superhits channels in India.

Live Streaming: Watch the match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli On BCCI Banning Family On Tours: ‘Don’t Want To Go To My Room, Sit Alone And Sulk’