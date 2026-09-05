India National Football Team vs Panama: Bengaluru Friendly Date Changed, Tickets Update and Full India Squad

India vs Panama: The men’s international friendly between India national football team and Panama has been rescheduled from September 26 to September 25, according to an announcement made by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Saturday. The game will continue to be a part of the FIFA Men’s International Match Window and will take place in Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

India vs Panama Rescheduled







The Blue Tigers will face 44th-ranked Panama on the 25th September, who featured in the FIFA World Cup 2026. The fixture will provide India with an opportunity to test themselves against higher-ranked international opposition. The match is part of India’s preparations to compete against strong footballing nations during the international window.

The AIFF had earlier confirmed a series of international friendlies for India, including matches against world-class opponents, as the national team looks to gain valuable experience ahead of future competitions.

Where to Buy India vs Panama Tickets?

The tickets for India vs Panama have not been released. However, according to the social media post by Indian Football on X, the tickets for the match will go live on District app and website.

India Gear up to Face Uruguay & Brazil With Panama Clash

Apart from the Panama friendly, the Blue Tigers will face two more higher-ranked opponents during the international window, taking on five-time world champions Brazil on October 3 and two-time world champions Uruguay on October 6, with both matches scheduled in Kolkata.

The three fixtures will provide India with valuable opportunities to test themselves against top-level opposition, as all three teams featured in the FIFA World Cup held earlier this year.

India Squad vs Panama, Uruguay, Brazil

India Squad vs Panama: Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar; Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam; Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Lalengmawia Ralte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Shabong, Sahal Abdul Samad; Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh

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