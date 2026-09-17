India Next Match After Afghanistan T20I Series: Shreyas Iyer’s Team India to Take on West Indies From THIS Date | Full Schedule

When are Shreyas Iyer and Co Next in Action on Home Soil? India will return to T20I action on home soil on October 6, when Shreyas Iyer-led Team India face the West Indies in the first T20I of a five-match series in Lucknow. India recently concluded their three-match T20I series against Afghanistan on Thursday (Sep 17), and will now shift focus towards the upcoming assignment against the West Indies. The Indian team will feature several familiar names, with the selectors continuing to assess their options following the 2026 T20 World Cup cycle.

India vs West Indies T20I Series 2026 Match Details

Series: India vs West Indies, Five-Match T20I Series

India vs West Indies, Five-Match T20I Series First T20I: Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Tuesday, October 6, 2026 Venue: Lucknow

Lucknow India Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer India Vice-Captain: Tilak Varma

When Are India vs West Indies T20Is Scheduled?

October 6: Lucknow

Lucknow October 9: Ranchi

Ranchi October 11: Indore

Indore October 14: Hyderabad

Hyderabad October 16: Bengaluru

India T20I Squad vs West Indies 2026

India’s T20I squad for the five-match series against the West Indies was announced on September 16. The selection comes during an important period for India’s T20 setup, with the team continuing to assess its options following the 2026 T20 World Cup cycle. As the series begins immediately after the Asian Games, some first-team players could be rested or unavailable for the opening matches.

India T20I Team: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav.