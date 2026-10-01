India ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: Check Full Fixtures, Venues, Match Dates, Timings and Live Streaming Details

India ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: India will begin their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 campaign against defending champions Australia at Newlands in Cape Town on October 7. The International Cricket Council announced the complete schedule on Thursday (Oct 1), with Shubman Gill’s side placed in Group A alongside Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A. Here is everything you need to know about India’s ODI World Cup 2027 schedule, including fixtures, venues, match dates, timings and live streaming details.
India ODI World Cup 2027 Group Stage Schedule
India have been placed in Group A and will begin their campaign with a high-profile clash against defending champions Australia in Cape Town. The blockbuster fixture against arch-rivals Pakistan will follow three days later in Johannesburg.
- Thursday, October 7: India vs Australia – Newlands, Cape Town
- Sunday, October 10: India vs Pakistan – Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
- Thursday, October 14: India vs Afghanistan – Centurion, Tshwane
- Sunday, October 17: India vs Qualifier A – Bloemfontein
- Sunday, October 24: Zimbabwe vs India – Victoria Falls Stadium, Victoria Falls
India vs Australia ODI World Cup 2027
India will open their World Cup campaign against defending champions Australia on Thursday, October 7, at Newlands in Cape Town. The fixture will provide Shubman Gill’s team with an immediate challenge as they begin their campaign in Group A.
India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2027
The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash is scheduled for Sunday, October 10, at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The arch-rivals will meet just three days after India’s opening fixture against Australia.
India vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2027
India will face Afghanistan in their third group-stage match on Thursday, October 14. The game will be played at the Centurion in Tshwane as India continue their Group A campaign.
India vs Qualifier A ODI World Cup 2027
India’s fourth group-stage fixture is against Qualifier A on Sunday, October 17. The match is scheduled to be played in Bloemfontein, with the identity of Qualifier A to be determined through the qualification process.
Zimbabwe vs India ODI World Cup 2027
India will conclude their group-stage campaign against co-hosts Zimbabwe on Sunday, October 24. The match will be played at the newly constructed Victoria Falls Stadium in Victoria Falls.
India’s Super 7 Schedule at ODI World Cup 2027
India have been pre-seeded as A1 for the Super 7 stage. If they advance from the group phase, their schedule is set according to the pre-seeded positions. These fixtures will be subject to the respective teams qualifying for the Super 7 stage.
- Thursday, October 28: India vs Australia – Victoria Falls
- Sunday, October 31: South Africa vs India – Johannesburg
- Thursday, November 4: India vs New Zealand – Paarl
- Sunday, November 7: India vs Pakistan – Cape Town
- Thursday, November 11: India vs England – Gqeberha
- Sunday, November 14: India vs Sri Lanka – Durban
India ODI World Cup 2027 Knockout Schedule
The 2027 World Cup will move into the knockout stage after the group and Super 7 phases. The first semi-final is scheduled for Wednesday, November 17, in Cape Town, while the second semi-final will take place on Thursday, November 18, at the Centurion. The tournament final is scheduled for Sunday, November 21, at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.
- Wednesday, November 17: Semi-Final 1 – Cape Town
- Thursday, November 18: Semi-Final 2 – Centurion, Tshwane
- Sunday, November 21: Final – Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
ODI World Cup 2027 Tournament Details
- Tournament: ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027
- Start Date: Saturday, October 2, 2027
- Host Countries: South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia
- India’s Group: Group A
- India’s Pre-Seed: A1 for the Super 7 stage
India ODI World Cup 2027 Match Timings
The complete schedule has confirmed the dates and venues for India’s group-stage and pre-seeded Super 7 fixtures. Official match start times for the individual fixtures will be subject to the final broadcast and venue schedule.
Where to Watch India ODI World Cup 2027 Live on TV?
Indian cricket fans will be able to watch the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 live on the Star Sports Network.
How to Watch India ODI World Cup 2027 Live Streaming?
The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 will be available for live streaming in India on JioHotstar. Fans can follow India’s matches and the rest of the tournament through the streaming platform.
India’s Road to ODI World Cup 2027 Final
India’s campaign begins with Australia and Pakistan before they face Afghanistan, Qualifier A and Zimbabwe in the group stage. If Shubman Gill’s side progresses to the Super 7 phase, they are pre-seeded to face Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka. The leading teams from the Super 7 stage will then advance to the knockout rounds, culminating in the final at Johannesburg on November 21.
Aditya Pimpale is a sports journalist currently working with News X, with previous experience at WION, India TV and India Today. With a keen interest in cricket, football, Formula 1, tennis and other major sporting disciplines, he brings a versatile perspective to sports journalism. Aditya has extensive on-ground reporting experience, having covered multiple IPL seasons, including the 2025 and 2026 finals from the stadium. He also covered the 2026 T20 World Cup from the ground, including the final in Ahmedabad. His work focuses on breaking news, match reports, analysis, interviews, features, sports trends and engaging digital storytelling.