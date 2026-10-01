India ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: Check Full Fixtures, Venues, Match Dates, Timings and Live Streaming Details

India ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: India will begin their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 campaign against defending champions Australia at Newlands in Cape Town on October 7. The International Cricket Council announced the complete schedule on Thursday (Oct 1), with Shubman Gill’s side placed in Group A alongside Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A. Here is everything you need to know about India’s ODI World Cup 2027 schedule, including fixtures, venues, match dates, timings and live streaming details.

India ODI World Cup 2027 Group Stage Schedule

India have been placed in Group A and will begin their campaign with a high-profile clash against defending champions Australia in Cape Town. The blockbuster fixture against arch-rivals Pakistan will follow three days later in Johannesburg.

Thursday, October 7: India vs Australia – Newlands, Cape Town

India vs Australia – Newlands, Cape Town Sunday, October 10: India vs Pakistan – Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

India vs Pakistan – Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg Thursday, October 14: India vs Afghanistan – Centurion, Tshwane

India vs Afghanistan – Centurion, Tshwane Sunday, October 17: India vs Qualifier A – Bloemfontein

India vs Qualifier A – Bloemfontein Sunday, October 24: Zimbabwe vs India – Victoria Falls Stadium, Victoria Falls

India vs Australia ODI World Cup 2027

India will open their World Cup campaign against defending champions Australia on Thursday, October 7, at Newlands in Cape Town. The fixture will provide Shubman Gill’s team with an immediate challenge as they begin their campaign in Group A.

India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2027

The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash is scheduled for Sunday, October 10, at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The arch-rivals will meet just three days after India’s opening fixture against Australia.

India vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2027

India will face Afghanistan in their third group-stage match on Thursday, October 14. The game will be played at the Centurion in Tshwane as India continue their Group A campaign.

India vs Qualifier A ODI World Cup 2027

India’s fourth group-stage fixture is against Qualifier A on Sunday, October 17. The match is scheduled to be played in Bloemfontein, with the identity of Qualifier A to be determined through the qualification process.

Zimbabwe vs India ODI World Cup 2027

India will conclude their group-stage campaign against co-hosts Zimbabwe on Sunday, October 24. The match will be played at the newly constructed Victoria Falls Stadium in Victoria Falls.

India’s Super 7 Schedule at ODI World Cup 2027

India have been pre-seeded as A1 for the Super 7 stage. If they advance from the group phase, their schedule is set according to the pre-seeded positions. These fixtures will be subject to the respective teams qualifying for the Super 7 stage.

Thursday, October 28: India vs Australia – Victoria Falls

India vs Australia – Victoria Falls Sunday, October 31: South Africa vs India – Johannesburg

South Africa vs India – Johannesburg Thursday, November 4: India vs New Zealand – Paarl

India vs New Zealand – Paarl Sunday, November 7: India vs Pakistan – Cape Town

India vs Pakistan – Cape Town Thursday, November 11: India vs England – Gqeberha

India vs England – Gqeberha Sunday, November 14: India vs Sri Lanka – Durban

India ODI World Cup 2027 Knockout Schedule

The 2027 World Cup will move into the knockout stage after the group and Super 7 phases. The first semi-final is scheduled for Wednesday, November 17, in Cape Town, while the second semi-final will take place on Thursday, November 18, at the Centurion. The tournament final is scheduled for Sunday, November 21, at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Wednesday, November 17: Semi-Final 1 – Cape Town

Semi-Final 1 – Cape Town Thursday, November 18: Semi-Final 2 – Centurion, Tshwane

Semi-Final 2 – Centurion, Tshwane Sunday, November 21: Final – Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

ODI World Cup 2027 Tournament Details

Tournament: ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 Start Date: Saturday, October 2, 2027

Saturday, October 2, 2027 Host Countries: South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia

South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia India’s Group: Group A

Group A India’s Pre-Seed: A1 for the Super 7 stage

India ODI World Cup 2027 Match Timings

The complete schedule has confirmed the dates and venues for India’s group-stage and pre-seeded Super 7 fixtures. Official match start times for the individual fixtures will be subject to the final broadcast and venue schedule.

Where to Watch India ODI World Cup 2027 Live on TV?

Indian cricket fans will be able to watch the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 live on the Star Sports Network.

How to Watch India ODI World Cup 2027 Live Streaming?

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 will be available for live streaming in India on JioHotstar. Fans can follow India’s matches and the rest of the tournament through the streaming platform.

India’s Road to ODI World Cup 2027 Final

India’s campaign begins with Australia and Pakistan before they face Afghanistan, Qualifier A and Zimbabwe in the group stage. If Shubman Gill’s side progresses to the Super 7 phase, they are pre-seeded to face Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka. The leading teams from the Super 7 stage will then advance to the knockout rounds, culminating in the final at Johannesburg on November 21.