LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > India ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: Check Full Fixtures, Venues, Match Dates, Timings and Live Streaming Details

India ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: Check Full Fixtures, Venues, Match Dates, Timings and Live Streaming Details

India ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: India will begin their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 campaign against defending champions Australia at Newlands in Cape Town on October 7. The International Cricket Council announced the complete schedule on Thursday (Oct 1), with Shubman Gill's side placed in Group A alongside Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A. Here is everything you need to know about India's ODI World Cup 2027 schedule, including fixtures, venues, match dates, timings and live streaming details.

India ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: Check Full Fixtures, Venues, Match Dates, Timings and Live Streaming Details
India ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: Check Full Fixtures, Venues, Match Dates, Timings and Live Streaming Details

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 23:14 IST

India ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: India will begin their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 campaign against defending champions Australia at Newlands in Cape Town on October 7. The International Cricket Council announced the complete schedule on Thursday (Oct 1), with Shubman Gill’s side placed in Group A alongside Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A. Here is everything you need to know about India’s ODI World Cup 2027 schedule, including fixtures, venues, match dates, timings and live streaming details.

India ODI World Cup 2027 Group Stage Schedule

India have been placed in Group A and will begin their campaign with a high-profile clash against defending champions Australia in Cape Town. The blockbuster fixture against arch-rivals Pakistan will follow three days later in Johannesburg.

You Might Be Interested In
  • Thursday, October 7: India vs Australia – Newlands, Cape Town
  • Sunday, October 10: India vs Pakistan – Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
  • Thursday, October 14: India vs Afghanistan – Centurion, Tshwane
  • Sunday, October 17: India vs Qualifier A – Bloemfontein
  • Sunday, October 24: Zimbabwe vs India – Victoria Falls Stadium, Victoria Falls

India vs Australia ODI World Cup 2027

India will open their World Cup campaign against defending champions Australia on Thursday, October 7, at Newlands in Cape Town. The fixture will provide Shubman Gill’s team with an immediate challenge as they begin their campaign in Group A.

India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2027

The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash is scheduled for Sunday, October 10, at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The arch-rivals will meet just three days after India’s opening fixture against Australia.

India vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2027

India will face Afghanistan in their third group-stage match on Thursday, October 14. The game will be played at the Centurion in Tshwane as India continue their Group A campaign.

India vs Qualifier A ODI World Cup 2027

India’s fourth group-stage fixture is against Qualifier A on Sunday, October 17. The match is scheduled to be played in Bloemfontein, with the identity of Qualifier A to be determined through the qualification process.

Zimbabwe vs India ODI World Cup 2027

India will conclude their group-stage campaign against co-hosts Zimbabwe on Sunday, October 24. The match will be played at the newly constructed Victoria Falls Stadium in Victoria Falls.

India’s Super 7 Schedule at ODI World Cup 2027

India have been pre-seeded as A1 for the Super 7 stage. If they advance from the group phase, their schedule is set according to the pre-seeded positions. These fixtures will be subject to the respective teams qualifying for the Super 7 stage.

  • Thursday, October 28: India vs Australia – Victoria Falls
  • Sunday, October 31: South Africa vs India – Johannesburg
  • Thursday, November 4: India vs New Zealand – Paarl
  • Sunday, November 7: India vs Pakistan – Cape Town
  • Thursday, November 11: India vs England – Gqeberha
  • Sunday, November 14: India vs Sri Lanka – Durban

India ODI World Cup 2027 Knockout Schedule

The 2027 World Cup will move into the knockout stage after the group and Super 7 phases. The first semi-final is scheduled for Wednesday, November 17, in Cape Town, while the second semi-final will take place on Thursday, November 18, at the Centurion. The tournament final is scheduled for Sunday, November 21, at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

  • Wednesday, November 17: Semi-Final 1 – Cape Town
  • Thursday, November 18: Semi-Final 2 – Centurion, Tshwane
  • Sunday, November 21: Final – Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

ODI World Cup 2027 Tournament Details

  • Tournament: ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027
  • Start Date: Saturday, October 2, 2027
  • Host Countries: South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia
  • India’s Group: Group A
  • India’s Pre-Seed: A1 for the Super 7 stage

India ODI World Cup 2027 Match Timings

The complete schedule has confirmed the dates and venues for India’s group-stage and pre-seeded Super 7 fixtures. Official match start times for the individual fixtures will be subject to the final broadcast and venue schedule.

Where to Watch India ODI World Cup 2027 Live on TV?

Indian cricket fans will be able to watch the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 live on the Star Sports Network.

How to Watch India ODI World Cup 2027 Live Streaming?

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 will be available for live streaming in India on JioHotstar. Fans can follow India’s matches and the rest of the tournament through the streaming platform.

India’s Road to ODI World Cup 2027 Final

India’s campaign begins with Australia and Pakistan before they face Afghanistan, Qualifier A and Zimbabwe in the group stage. If Shubman Gill’s side progresses to the Super 7 phase, they are pre-seeded to face Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka. The leading teams from the Super 7 stage will then advance to the knockout rounds, culminating in the final at Johannesburg on November 21.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: Check Full Fixtures, Venues, Match Dates, Timings and Live Streaming Details
Tags: ODI World Cup 2027

RELATED News

Pakistan ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: Check Full Fixtures, Venues, Match Dates, Timings and Live Streaming Details

ODI World Cup 2027: Check Full Schedule, Teams, Groups, Fixtures, Venues, Match Timings and Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule Announced: India vs Australia Opener, India vs Pakistan Date Revealed

ICC ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: When Will India vs Pakistan Take Place? Full India Fixtures, Dates and Venues

ISL 2026/27: How Did the New Club-Led Model Change the Indian Super League? New Additions and Changes Explained

LATEST NEWS

8-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Tortured At Doctor’s House in Madhya Pradesh, Burned With Hot Tongs

Drishyam 3 Box Office Prediction: Ajay Devgn Film Eyes Rs 50 Crore Opening, Can It Cross Rs 300 Crore?

Humuss Beauty Expands Its Skincare Portfolio with ‘Barrier Boost’ Face Cleanser

Satish K. Naidu is Building India’s First Water Super Market® with the World’s Finest Waters

IEM–UEM Group takes IEEE IEMCON 2026 to UC Berkeley, linking Indian researchers with global technology community

‘1 Jeera, 2 Ajwain, Mard Samaj Do Resign’: 50+ Viral Slogans You May Have Missed From The Delhi Protest Trend

What Happened To Nushrratt Bharuccha In Bali? Actor Hospitalised After Accident, Extends Stay

Solitario Lab Grown Limited Filed DRHP With BSE SME

8 Students Die By Drowning At Maharashtra’s Diveagar Beach During Picnic; How 48-Member Group Hit By Tragedy?

Feroz Khan Rejected Amitabh Bachchan’s Hera Pheri For One Unusual Reason: The Rule He Wouldn’t Break

India ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: Check Full Fixtures, Venues, Match Dates, Timings and Live Streaming Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: Check Full Fixtures, Venues, Match Dates, Timings and Live Streaming Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: Check Full Fixtures, Venues, Match Dates, Timings and Live Streaming Details
India ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: Check Full Fixtures, Venues, Match Dates, Timings and Live Streaming Details
India ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: Check Full Fixtures, Venues, Match Dates, Timings and Live Streaming Details
India ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: Check Full Fixtures, Venues, Match Dates, Timings and Live Streaming Details
India ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: Check Full Fixtures, Venues, Match Dates, Timings and Live Streaming Details

QUICK LINKS