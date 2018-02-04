USA's Beiwen Zhang beat crowd favourite and defending champion PV Sindhu to clinch her maiden superseries title on Sunday. Zhang looked determined to end her superseries title wait right from the beginning and took the first set by 21-18. Sindhu was however not ready to let go of things easily and won the second set by a decent score of 21-11. The third set was a thriller where Zhang won by 22-20 stunning Sindhu to take home her first superseries title.

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu lost to Beiwen Zhang of USA in the India Open Final on Sunday. The three-set match was an absolute thriller and Sindhu held the match point at one juncture in the game. However, Zhang made a strong come back to register a victory over defending champion by 21-18, 11-21, 22-20 eventually. This is American’s first Superseries title and it could not come against a better opponent as Sindhu was the crowd favourite.

Earlier, the Indian had beaten Ratchanok Intanon 21-13, 21-15 to cruise into the final of the tournament. Zhang, on the other hand, had defeated Hong Kong’s Cheung Ngan Yi 14-21, 21-12, 21-19 to book a spot in the final. Zhang had upset another Indian Saina Nehwal in straight sets in an earlier match of the tournament. In the final, Zhang made her intentions clear right from the first set, which she won with a score of 21-18.

Sindhu made a comeback in the second set as Zhang lost her rhythm winning it by a decent score of 21-11. The third set turned out to be the nail-biter as American looked determined to take home her maiden superseries title and fought neck-to-neck with the defending champion and finally emerged victorious by 22-20. At one point Sindhu was leading the set by 21-19 but the American played some splendid shots to turn things around in her favour and won three straight games.

What is remarkable about Zhang’s victory is that she did not have her coach in the stadium to cheer for her and offer advice, but she still managed to do the unthinkable. “I have a coach but I can’t afford to have him travel with me to tournaments. He usually just sends me an email on how to prepare before the tournament,” Zhang had told media after beating Saina Nehwal.