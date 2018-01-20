India have beaten Pakistan by two wickets to lift Blind Cricket World Cup 2018. India chased down the target of 309 runs in the penultimate over. Sunil Ramesh played fantastic innings of 93 runs to lead his side towards a much-deserved win. This is India's second consecutive World Cup title.

Defending champions India outclassed arch-rivals Pakistan in the final to lift Blind Cricket World Cup 2018 trophy once again at Sharjah. Earlier, Pakistan set up a massive target of 309 runs by virtue of Badar Munir’s 57-run stint in their allocated 40 overs. Chasing the target, India registered a victory in the penultimate over with two wickets in hand. Pakistan showed a great fightback towards the conclusion of the match by picking up three quick wickets, but India managed to sail through with the help of a boundary. For India, Sunil Ramesh played a splendid inning of 93 runs to drive his side towards a much-deserved win.

This is the second time India have got their hands on Blind Cricket World Cup. Apart from India, Pakistan is the only other team to have won the title twice. India have had a dominant run throughout the tournament. They had earlier beaten Pakistan in the group stage as well on January 13. India had made it to finals by beating Bangladesh by seven wickets. Pakistan, on the other hand, got the better of Sri Lanka by 156 runs to book a final berth. India did not lose a single match in the tournament and were one of the favourites to clinch the title. India had won the last title also by beating Pakistan in the last edition

The final was a star-studded affair as many renowned personalities graced the event. ICC CEO David Richardson, former Pakistan captain Zaheer Abbas and former Indian wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani had been invited by the organisers to witness the final.