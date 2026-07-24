LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > India Pacer Akash Deep Appointed Bihar DSP Under ‘Medal Lao, Naukri Pao’ Scheme, Reacts To Delhi Protests

India Pacer Akash Deep Appointed Bihar DSP Under ‘Medal Lao, Naukri Pao’ Scheme, Reacts To Delhi Protests

Team India pacer Akash Deep has been appointed as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) by the Bihar government under its "Medal Lao, Naukri Pao" policy.

India Pacer Akash Deep Appointed Bihar DSP Under 'Medal Lao, Naukri Pao' Scheme, Reacts To Delhi Protests. (Image Credits: X)
India Pacer Akash Deep Appointed Bihar DSP Under 'Medal Lao, Naukri Pao' Scheme, Reacts To Delhi Protests. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-07-24 23:22 IST

Team India pacer Akash Deep has been appointed as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) by the Bihar government under its “Medal Lao, Naukri Pao” policy. With a handful of Indian cricketers voicing out their opinion on the ongoing protests in Delhi, also gave out his standpoint on the same.

The 29-year-old right-arm pacer, who made his India debut against England in the Ranchi Test in 2024, received his appointment letter from Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary at a ceremony in Patna. Fellow India cricketer Mukesh Kumar was also appointed as a DSP under the state’s sports recruitment policy. Akash Deep has represented India in 10 Tests, taking 28 wickets, while also contributing 163 runs, including a half-century.

You Might Be Interested In

Speaking after receiving the appointment letter, Akash Deep thanked the Bihar government for backing sportspersons and said the initiative would inspire the state’s youth.

“It is a big responsibility. This is a huge inspiration for the youth of Bihar that the State government is standing by them if they work hard. Due to encouragement for sports by CM Samrat Choudhary, the older mindset has changed, and the youth of Bihar is coming forward to take up sports. The way 20-25 job letters were given today, it gives assurance to the parents also that the future of their child is safe,” he told ANI.

The appointments were made under Bihar’s ‘Medal Lao, Naukri Pao’ initiative, which offers direct government jobs to athletes who excel at national and international competitions. According to the Bihar State Sports Authority, outstanding sportspersons are eligible for Class-I and other senior government posts, including Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sub-Inspector and Panchayati Raj Officer, without having to appear for standard competitive examinations.

“I am 100% confident that the commitment made by the government will be in favour of the students” – Akash Deep

Sharing photographs from the event, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said the state government was committed to identifying sporting talent across Bihar, strengthening world-class sports infrastructure and creating opportunities for athletes to represent the state and the country at events such as the Olympics, the World Cup, the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and the IPL.
Akash Deep also commented on the ongoing student protests in Bihar over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, urging demonstrators to remain peaceful while expressing confidence that the government would act in students’ interests.

“Protesting is a constitutional right. I feel that everything is better when done peacefully. No harm should be caused to the students also. I am 100% confident that the commitment made by the government will be in favour of the students. Students and sportspersons are the future of the country, and it is an equal responsibility of both citizens and the government to respect their sentiments. The students should also display equal responsibility, thinking that this is our country,” he said.

Large-scale student protests have been underway in Patna since July 22 over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, with demonstrators demanding accountability and reforms in the examination system. The protests have witnessed clashes with police and calls for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

(With inputs from ANI)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India Pacer Akash Deep Appointed Bihar DSP Under ‘Medal Lao, Naukri Pao’ Scheme, Reacts To Delhi Protests
Tags: Akash Deepteam india

RELATED News

Who Is Jadumani Singh Mandengbam? Manipur Boxer Beats Home Favourite Aaron Cullen In His Maiden Commonwealth Games Appearance

Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni or Sachin Tendulkar? Who is India’s Most Valuable Celebrity Brand in 2026?

Cristiano Ronaldo To Retire From International Football In September 2026? Reports Make Huge Claim

LeBron James Joins Philadelphia 76ers After Leaving Los Angeles Lakers, Ends Months of Speculation

Mohun Bagan Squad Durand Cup 2026: Full List Of Registered Players, Foreigners, New Signings— All You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

India Pacer Akash Deep Appointed Bihar DSP Under ‘Medal Lao, Naukri Pao’ Scheme, Reacts To Delhi Protests

No Ban On Swiggy, Zomato: Delhi Police Clarifies After Earlier Jantar Mantar Advisory Sparks Rumours

Mohun Bagan Squad Durand Cup 2026: Full List Of Registered Players, Foreigners, New Signings— All You Need To Know

NTA Terminates 47 Officials, Legal Action Next In Major Paper Leak Crackdown

WWE Smack Down Preview, Match Card And Live Streaming Details: CM Punk And Gunther To Appear | Interim WWE Women’s Championship Match Qualifiers

Next Italy Football Team Manager: Who Is Andrea Pirlo? Front-Runner Ahead of Carlo Ancellotti, Pep Guardiola – Report

East Bengal Durand Cup 2026 Squad: Full Player List, Foreigners, New Signings And All You Need to Know

King Charles Officially Opens Commonwealth Games 2026: What is The King’s Baton Relay And Why Does it Matter?

Musafir Cafe Review: Vikrant Massey Leads A Soulful Romance That Rewards Patience, But Tests It First

India vs Pakistan: When And Where To Watch FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship 2026 Match? Check Live Streaming Details

India Pacer Akash Deep Appointed Bihar DSP Under ‘Medal Lao, Naukri Pao’ Scheme, Reacts To Delhi Protests

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India Pacer Akash Deep Appointed Bihar DSP Under ‘Medal Lao, Naukri Pao’ Scheme, Reacts To Delhi Protests

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India Pacer Akash Deep Appointed Bihar DSP Under ‘Medal Lao, Naukri Pao’ Scheme, Reacts To Delhi Protests
India Pacer Akash Deep Appointed Bihar DSP Under ‘Medal Lao, Naukri Pao’ Scheme, Reacts To Delhi Protests
India Pacer Akash Deep Appointed Bihar DSP Under ‘Medal Lao, Naukri Pao’ Scheme, Reacts To Delhi Protests
India Pacer Akash Deep Appointed Bihar DSP Under ‘Medal Lao, Naukri Pao’ Scheme, Reacts To Delhi Protests

QUICK LINKS