India vs Pakistan, Ind vs Pak ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Celebrations were held across the country as the Indian team on Sunday thrashed Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match. India have so far claimed 3 victories in the ongoing cup. The last match against New Zealand was washed out without throwing a single ball.

Celebrations held across India after India claimed win against Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 clash at the Manchester Old Trafford Cricket Stadium. On Sunday, team India defeated arch-rival Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match, after the win, people bursted crackers, distributed sweets and were seen dancing in the streets waving the tricolour. A festive atmosphere was witnessed across the country. Cricket fans shouted pro-India slogans and waved the national flag.

India set the target of 337 runs while its opener batsman Rohit Sharma scored 140 runs and team skipper Virat Kohli scored 77 runs. In the Pakistan side, Fakhar Zaman scored 62 runs and Babar Azam 48 runs.

Since 1992 Pakistan have never beaten India in six World Cup matches. India have won all six of their previous World Cup encounters against Pakistan. Last year, India also beat Pakistan at the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates. Pakistan successfully crashed India in the finals of the 2017 Champions Trophy in England.

The rain comes down again at Old Trafford with India just four wickets away from victory 🌧️ ☔ #CWC19 | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/zfaWgB4QOZ — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 16, 2019

Meanwhile, former cricketers had urged fans of both sides to stay calm during World Cup clash between India and Pakistan in Manchester. They appealed to fans that match should be enjoyed rather than used to inflame the situation.

#WATCH Amritsar: Border Security Force personnel cheer for Team India at BSF headquarters in Khasa as they watch #IndiaVsPakistan match currently underway at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester. #Punjab. #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/B2bKYvThXz — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2019

In ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India have 7 points from 4 matches after beating Pakistan, England and South Africa, while their last match against New Zealand was washed out without throwing a single ball. Other than India, Pakistan have lost matches to West Indies and Australia. The team has claimed a single win against England while their match against Sri Lanka was also washed out.

Hardik Pandya brings the crowd to their feet! This was their reaction when he dismissed Shoaib Malik first ball 🎉 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xYECRAywvJ — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 16, 2019

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App