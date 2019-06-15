India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: How to watch India vs Pakistan match live, online; India vs Pakistan match timings in Canada: The viewers can watch the match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between India and Pakistan on Asian Television Network for the game. Meanwhile, they can log in to Hotstar for the online.

India is going to clash with Pakistan at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in England. Both the teams have played 3 and 4 matches respectively. Virat Kohli and Co in their last match was washed out without a single ball being bowled at the Trent Bridge due to bad weather. The teams practice session was also called off after the heavy rains lashed the city. While as Pakistan, on the other hand, have played 4 matches so far but have claimed a single match with 3 points in its wallet.

When is India vs Pakistan match, what is the local time in Canada to watch the match?

India vs Pakistan will be played on Sunday June 16, 2019, at at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in England. According to the Canada day timing, the match will commence at 6:30 am. with the toss taking place at 6 am.

Which TV channel will show live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India vs Pakistan match?

The Asian Television Network will telecast India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match. The viewers can switch on to Asian Television Network for watching the match.

How to watch India vs Pakistan match online?

India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup match can be live streamed on Hotstar.com. To watch the match online, one should have a premium membership of the Hotstar.com. For the written match updates, previews, scores of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 readers can follow the NewsX.com.

What is the venue for India vs Pakistan match?

India vs Pakistan match will be played at Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

Squads:

India:

Virat Kohli (captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav.

Pakistan:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain & wicket-keeper), Asif Ali, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz.

