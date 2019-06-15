India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Strengths and weaknesses: India will take on Pakistan at the Old Trafford in Manchester on June 16, Sunday. The two teams will clash after the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 finals when Pakistan clinched the title against India. Meanwhile, this time, two teams will witness the air of England again.

India and Pakistan will lock horns in the marquee clash at Old Trafford in Manchester on June 16. As per the World Cup 2019 match table, All teams will play each other with a total of 9 games. In which the top 4 will qualify for the semi-finals after the first 8 matches.

As far as Indian batting is concerned, it has world-class batsmen including Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant and others. After team’s left-handed batsman Shikhar Dhawan got injured during the India vs Australia match at The Oval. The bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuvendra Chahal will be the match winners as far bowling is concerned.

While Pakistan has always been able to gear up fast bowlers in the line-up and this year too, the team has classy bowlers. Wahab Riaz is one of the senior most in the team. Other bowlers like Mohammad Amir who took 5 wickets against Australia in their big-ticket World Cup 2019 match in Taunton. Notably, it was Amir in the final of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 who removed Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with 2 unplayable deliveries set win for Pakistan to clinch the title.

The viewers in India can watch India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match on Star Sports Network. In Pakistan, Ten Sports Pakistan and PTV Sports will telecast the match.

Squads:

India:

Virat Kohli (captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav.

Pakistan:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain & wicket-keeper), Asif Ali, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz.

