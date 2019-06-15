India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs Pakistan live telecast, TV channels, online streaming platforms: India on Sunday will lock horns against arch-rival Pakistan at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in England. The two teams will play the game after several years. The game is crucial for both the teams.

After heavy rains dominated several matches in the 2019 edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup, fans across the two nations have already keeping a close eye on the weather conditions in the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in England where the two arch-rivals India and Pakistan will play their next match of the World Cup 2019. The weather conditions in the city have seemed as a nightmare for the teams.

Indian team’s last game against New Zealand was washed out at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. While New Zealand continues to lead the World Cup 2019 points table with 7 points. Australia is behind New Zealand with 6 points. India had won two games and is third on the points table with 5 points while Pakistan 8th on the table with just 3 points.

In what time the match will start in India, Pakistan, Australia, Canada, England, Bangladesh?

The match will start at 3 pm in India,2.30 pm in Paksitan, 7.30 pm in Australia, 5.30 am in Canada, 10.30 am in England and 3.30 pm in Bangladesh.

Which TV channel will show live telecast of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India vs Pakistan match?

The Star Sports Network will telecast India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match in India. The viewers can switch on to Asian Television Network for watching the match in Canada. For Australia viewers, the match will be telecasted on Nine Network and Fox Sports. In Pakistan, Ten Sports Pakistan and PTV Sports will telecast the match. In Bangladesh, Bangladesh Television, Gaza TV and Star Sports will telecast the match.

How to watch India vs Pakistan match online?

India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup match can be live streamed on Hotstar.com. To watch the match online, one should have a premium membership of the Hotstar.com. For the written match updates, previews, scores of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 readers can follow the NewsX.com.

What is the venue for India vs Pakistan match?

India vs Pakistan match will be played at Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

Squads for India vs Pakistan match in the ICC World Cup 2019 :

India:

Virat Kohli (captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav.

Pakistan:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain & wicket-keeper), Asif Ali, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz.

