India and Pakistan are ready to lock horns in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The match will be played in Dubai today. Both teams will be playing their opening games of the world cup. This is the first encounter between the two teams after the 2019 ODI World Cup. India is expected to reap results from the benefit of Indian players playing on the UAE pitches in IPL 2021. This is going to be the most anticipated encounter of the Super 12 round of the tournament. The match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 PM (IST).

The Indian side, led by Virat Kohli, will clash with the Babar Azam-led Pakistani side and rekindle the age-old rivalry. Pakistan is yet to get a one-up over India in World Cups as the head-to-head has been completely dominated by the Men in Blue. This is going to be the sixth face-off between the two sides, in T20 World Cups.

Fan emotions are high as always prior to the high-voltage encounter. Host broadcaster Star has once again shown its creativity and created the ‘Mauka Mauka’ ad, to engage in friendly banter with the Pakistan fans. In the latest ad, a girl and a boy are at school, studying the concept of the number ‘zero’. The girl tells the boy that his father is the inventor of number zero and jokes about it. It is later revealed that the boy’s father is a Pakistani fan and number zero was implied to the total wins of Pakistan against India in World Cups.