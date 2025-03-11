Home
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
  • India Post Unveils Special Postal Cover Commemorating India’s ICC Champions Trophy Victory in Mumbai

Amitabh Singh, Chief Postmaster General of Maharashtra Circle, has introduced a special cancellation postal marking to commemorate India's triumph in the ICC Cricket Champions Trophy 2025.

Amitabh Singh, Chief Postmaster General of Maharashtra Circle, has introduced a special cancellation postal marking to commemorate India’s triumph in the ICC Cricket Champions Trophy 2025. This marking, which prevents the reuse of postal stamps and stationery, celebrates India’s thrilling victory over New Zealand in the final match held in Dubai on March 9, 2025.

Commemorating National Pride and Sporting Excellence

According to a press release from India Post, the special cancellation was officially unveiled on Tuesday at the Mumbai General Post Office (GPO). This release honors the national pride and sporting excellence demonstrated by the Indian cricket team in securing the prestigious championship. The cancellation serves as a tribute to the team’s remarkable achievement and is expected to be a treasured collectible among cricket enthusiasts and philatelists alike.

The release ceremony took place at Mumbai GPO, attended by several dignitaries, officials, and cricket fans. Notable attendees included Suchita Joshi, Postmaster General of the Mumbai Region, and Manoj Kumar, Director of Postal Services (Mail and Business Development), Maharashtra Circle. The event was a celebration of India’s historic moment in international cricket.

Amitabh Singh expressed his pride in commemorating this milestone through philatelic heritage, ensuring a lasting tribute to the country’s sporting success. The special cancellation is now available to the public at Mumbai GPO, providing collectors and cricket fans with a unique keepsake of India’s Champions Trophy victory.

India clinch thrilling victory over New Zealand in title clash

India emerged victorious in the title clash against New Zealand, chasing down a target of 252 runs with ease. The Kiwis, after winning the toss, opted to bat first and got off to a solid start.

Openers Will Young and Rachin Ravindra shared a 57-run partnership, with Ravindra scoring 37 runs off 29 balls. However, Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav applied the brakes, reducing New Zealand to 75/3.

A crucial 57-run stand between Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell pushed the Kiwis towards a respectable total. Bracewell played a fine unbeaten knock of 53 runs off 40 balls, taking New Zealand to 251/7 in their 50 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy were the top wicket-takers for India, claiming two wickets each.

In response, India got off to a flying start, with openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill sharing a 105-run partnership. Gill scored 31 runs off 50 balls, while Rohit top-scored with 76 runs off 83 balls.

After the openers departed, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel stitched a 61-run stand to steady the Indian innings. KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja then took India over the finishing line, with Rahul remaining unbeaten on 34 runs.

Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner were the top wicket-takers for New Zealand, claiming two wickets each.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Filed under

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 India INDIA POST rohit sharma

