India Qualify For AFC U20 Asian Cup After 20 Years As Uzbekistan Beat Syria In Qualifiers

AFC U20 Asian Cup: With hosts Uzbekistan beating Syria by a commanding margin of 3-0 in their final Group B match of the AFC U20 Asian Cup qualifier, India have qualified for the tournament after a lengthy period of 20 years. Uzbekistan’s win over Syria ensured a perfect qualifying campaign, winning all of their three games.

AFC U20 Asian Cup: Danny Meitei Laishram, Vishal Yadav and Md Arbash score for India

Danny Meitei Laishram opened the scoring for India in the 25th minute before Vishal Yadav doubled India’s advantage with an acrobatic finish on the hour mark. Substitute Md Arbash then sealed the contest with a powerful strike in the 79th minute, according to a release by the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The victory took India to six points from their three matches.



The match began on an even keel, with neither side able to establish control during the opening exchanges.

India took the lead in the 25th minute through an excellent piece of coordinated pressing and attacking play. Danny put Md Abdul Riyad Fahim under pressure and forced the Bangladesh defender into conceding possession cheaply to Hateem Ali. The India striker displayed excellent awareness as he took on two defenders before laying the ball off for the unmarked Danny inside the penalty area. Danny kept his composure and applied the finish to put India ahead in the crucial contest.



The goal lifted the Blue Colts, who began dictating the tempo, retaining possession and patiently probing for a second. Danny nearly doubled the advantage in the 34th minute when his looping free-kick dipped dangerously towards goal, but Bangladesh goalkeeper Raj Chowdhury remained alert and made the save. India resumed after the interval in the same manner in which they had ended the first half, keeping Bangladesh under pressure and searching for another goal.



The second arrived in the 60th minute. A long throw into the penalty area was flicked on by Rishikanta towards Vishal, who produced an acrobatic finish to beat Chowdhury and stun the Bangladesh defence. Bangladesh attempted to mount a comeback after falling two goals behind and began playing with greater aggression. India remained organised at the back, though, absorbing the pressure without allowing their opponents a way back into the match.



India head coach Mahesh Gawali introduced Md Arbash and Prashan Jajo in the 72nd minute, replacing Danny and Vishal. The change soon paid off as Arbash put the result beyond doubt seven minutes later, the release said. Yaipharemba Chingakham initiated the move before India exchanged a series of passes to unlock the Bangladesh defence. Arbash completed the attack with a powerful left-footed strike into the roof of the net, making it 3-0.

(With inputs from ANI)