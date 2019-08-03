Lauderhill’s Central Broward Regional Park in Florida witnessed a close encounter between India and West Indies on Saturday. Virat Kohli and co., who have been in an outstanding form at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, continued their good run as they defeated West Indies by 4 wickets. Today, after winning the toss, Indian skipper Virat Kohli asked hosts to bat first on the dry and grassy wicket. Proving their captain’s decision right, Indian bowlers dismentelled the Caribbean side for less than a triple digit mark. Spinner Washington Sundar drew early blood and picked up first wicket for India on the second ball of his first over.

After a great start, visitors totally dominated the Windies side as Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2), Krunal Pandya (1), Navdeep Saini (3), Khaleel Ahmad (1) and Ravindra Jadeja (1) wrecked havoc the Windies batting line up.

In their respective 20 overs, West Indies, which has won 2 T20I world cups, collapsed like a card of house and lost its 9 wickets for 95 runs.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App