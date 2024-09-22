Home
Sunday, September 22, 2024
India Secures Convincing 280-Run Victory Over Bangladesh In First Test

In the first test of the series, India triumphed over Bangladesh by 280 runs. Chasing a daunting target of 515, the visitors were bowled out for 234 runs. R. Ashwin, scored a century in the first innings by taking six wickets in the second innings, while Ravindra Jadeja claimed three.

After going wicketless in the first innings, Ashwin ended the match with figures of 6 for 88. He was well-supported by Jadeja, who finished with 3 for 58, bringing his Test wicket tally to 299.

Under the leadership of Jasprit Bumrah, India dismissed Bangladesh for 149 runs in just over one and a half sessions.

India opted not to enforce the follow-on, and Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant put together a significant 167-run partnership for the fourth wicket, putting India in a commanding position on Day 3. Later, Pant scored 100 off 124 balls, hitting 13 fours and four sixes, while Gill completed his fifth Test century, remaining unbeaten at 161.

Meanwhile, on the morning of Day 4, Bangladesh’s overnight batters, skipper Najmul Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan, showed resilience against the initial onslaught from Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

However, Ashwin changed the game after the drinks break, achieving his 37th five-wicket haul, while Jadeja quickly wrapped up Bangladesh’s lower order. Najmul managed a commendable score of 82.

The second Test of the two-match series is scheduled to take place in Kanpur starting September 27.

