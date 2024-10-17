Home
Thursday, October 17, 2024
India Shines at ISSF World Cup Final: Vivaan Kapoor & Anant Jeet Singh Naruka Secure Medals

Vivaan Kapoor secured a silver medal in the trap shooting at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Final on Thursday.

India Shines at ISSF World Cup Final: Vivaan Kapoor & Anant Jeet Singh Naruka Secure Medals

Vivaan Kapoor secured a silver medal in the trap shooting at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Final on Thursday.

In the final, Vivaan achieved a second-place finish in trap shooting with total scre of 44. At the first position was QI Ying of China with 47 points. At the third spot was Turkey’s N Tolga Tuncer with 35 points.

Shooter Anant Jeet Singh Naruka aalso secured a bronze medal in the skeet shooting competition with a score of 43. At the top two spots were Italy’s Tammaro Cassandro (57) and Gabriele Rossetti (56).

On Wednesday, Akhil Sheoran won bronze in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions (3P), his first world cup final medal and Ganemat Sekhon set a new national record in women’s skeet, even as European nations dominated competition day two of the on-going International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Final Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun New Delhi 2024, being played here at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range (DKSSR).

Now, India has a total of four medals in the World Cup final being held in the national capital, with two silver and two bronze medals.

A seasoned pro now with ISSF medals at every level, Sheoran had only the world cup final missing from the bouquet and he did it in style at the DKSSR, orchestrating a now familiar comeback in the final Standing position from mid-table, to bring cheer to the home fans.

Earlier in the day, the railwayman had shot a solid 589 to qualify in sixth position for the eight-man final. He was upstaged by senior countryman Chain Singh, whose 590 gave him fourth place in the 12-man field.

Both Indians were lying in the sixth and seventh spots at the end of the first 15-Kneeling position shots of the 45-shot final, however Akhil made his move in the second Prone position coming up to joint third with eventual silver winner Jiri Privratsky of Czechia.

Sonam Uttam Maskar, a double silver medallist at the Cairo World Cup earlier this year, secured another silver medal on the first day of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Final Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun 2024.

It marked her first medal at the World Cup Final level and India’s first medal of the competition. China’s Paris Olympic gold medallist Huang Yuting won gold with a world and junior world record score of 254.5, edging Sonam by 1.6 points.

(With ANI Inputs)

Anant Jeet Singh Naruka ISSF World Cup Final Shooting Sport Vivaan Kapoor
