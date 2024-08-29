India Shines On Day 1 Of Paris Paralympics With Strong Para-Badminton Performances

India's voyage at the Paris Paralympics began with notable performances from the para-badminton contingent, showcasing both victories and hard-fought matches on Day 1 of the marquee event.

Key Matches and Results

The pair of Nitesh Kumar and Murugesan delivered a stellar performance, defeating compatriots Suhas and Palak in straight sets, 21-14, 21-17. This strong start set the tone for India’s campaign, highlighting the skill and determination of the country’s shuttlers.

India saw success in the Men’s SL4 category, with Sukant Kadam sealing a hard-fought victory against Malaysia’s Mhd Amin Burhanuddin with a tight scoreline of 17-21, 21-15, 22-20. Similarly, Tarun secured a win over Brazil’s Rogerio Junior Xavier de Oliviera in straight sets, 21-17, 21-19. Suhas also dominated his match against Indonesia’s Hikmat Ramdani, winning 21-7, 21-5.

In the SL3 category, Nitesh Kumar faced off against fellow Indian Manoj Sarkar in an intense match, emerging victorious with scores of 21-13, 18-21, 21-18.

Looking Ahead

As the Paris Paralympics continue, India’s athletes remain focused and determined, with more events lined up in the coming days.

India’s Paralympic Contingent

This year, India has sent its largest Paralympics contingent ever, comprising 84 athletes across 12 sports, a testament to the country’s expanding para-sports ecosystem. India’s participation in the Paris 2024 Paralympics marks not only a significant increase in numbers but also in medal hopes, as the nation aims to surpass its previous achievements in Tokyo.

Previous Achievements

In the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, the Indian badminton contingent secured a total of four medals, including two gold, a silver, and a bronze medal each.

Tokyo 2020 was India’s most successful Paralympic Games, with the country winning 19 medals, including five golds, eight silver, and six bronzes.

