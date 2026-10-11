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Home > Sports News > ‘India Should Go Past Managing Shivam Dube…’: Former India Pacer Questions All-Rounder Ahead of 3rd T20I

‘India Should Go Past Managing Shivam Dube…’: Former India Pacer Questions All-Rounder Ahead of 3rd T20I

India vs West Indies: Former India pacer Varun Aaron has questioned Shivam Dube’s role after his disappointing performance in the second T20I, urging the all-rounder to improve his bowling. Ahead of the crucial third match in Indore, Aaron has also backed Nitish Kumar Reddy for a place in India’s playing XI.

‘India Should Go Past Managing Shivam Dube…’: Former India Pacer Questions All-Rounder Ahead of 3rd T20I

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sun 2026-10-11 19:20 IST

India vs West Indies: Former India fast bowler Varun Aaron has questioned India’s continued backing of Shivam Dube after the all-rounder failed to make an impact in the second T20I against West Indies. With the third match scheduled for Sunday in Indore, Aaron believes Dube must deliver more consistently, particularly with the ball, to justify his place in the side.

Dube scored seven runs off 10 deliveries and conceded 30 runs in his two overs during the second T20I in Ranchi. India eventually lost the match after West Indies chased down a target of 250, levelling the five-match series at 1-1.

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Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Aaron argued that India should reconsider its approach towards the all-rounder, who has frequently been relied upon when Hardik Pandya is unavailable.

“Look, I think India should go past managing Shivam Dube because he has played for a long time for India. He’s gotten a long rope when it comes to his bowling, so he has to step up his bowling at this point,” Aaron said.

Varun Aaron Wants More From Shivam Dube

Dube has received opportunities to contribute with the ball under India’s T20I setup, including being used during the powerplay. His performance in the Asia Cup 2025 final, when he opened the bowling alongside Jasprit Bumrah, demonstrated his potential as a seam-bowling option.

However, Aaron believes that one impressive performance cannot be the benchmark for continued selection. The former pacer acknowledged the faith shown in Dube but stressed that the all-rounder needs to keep improving.

“The Indian team has shown a lot of belief in him. Yes, he bowled a great first spell in that Asia Cup. That was a long time ago, but he has to keep continuing to evolve,” Aaron said.

He also highlighted Dube’s importance when Hardik Pandya is unavailable, making his contributions across both departments particularly significant.

Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prince Yadav in Selection Debate

Aaron also backed Nitish Kumar Reddy for a place in India’s playing XI, suggesting the all-rounder could feature in the remaining matches of the series. He believes Reddy could offer the team another option as it looks to strengthen its combination.

“Reddy definitely has to feature,” Aaron said, adding that selection could depend on the team’s position in the series and the conditions on offer.

Aaron also identified Prince Yadav as a potential option if India decides to alter its bowling combination.

India Look for a Response in Third T20I

With the series level at 1-1, India will look to regain the lead in Sunday’s third T20I in Indore. Dube’s recent struggles have added to the selection debate, while Reddy’s potential inclusion offers the team an alternative.

India’s decisions will depend on the conditions and the balance required for the remaining matches.

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‘India Should Go Past Managing Shivam Dube…’: Former India Pacer Questions All-Rounder Ahead of 3rd T20I
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‘India Should Go Past Managing Shivam Dube…’: Former India Pacer Questions All-Rounder Ahead of 3rd T20I

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‘India Should Go Past Managing Shivam Dube…’: Former India Pacer Questions All-Rounder Ahead of 3rd T20I
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‘India Should Go Past Managing Shivam Dube…’: Former India Pacer Questions All-Rounder Ahead of 3rd T20I
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