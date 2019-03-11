The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday said that Indian team was given permission to wear Army camouflage caps in the third One-day International against Australia in Ranchi. ICC’s General Manager Strategic Communications Claire Furlong said that the BCCI had sought permission from the global body to wear camouflage caps as a part of fundraising drive and in memory of slain soldiers, who were killed in Pulwama.

The response of the ICC comes after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sough action against India for wearing military caps in the cricket match.

Saying that Indian action was unacceptable, The PCB chairman Ehsan Mani on Sunday said that the BCCI took was granted permission for some other purpose and but they did something else.

According to reports, Mani claimed that after wearing military caps., the credibility of Indian team has gone down. adding that cricket and politics should not be used.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More