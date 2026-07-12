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Home > Sports News > India Squad Update: Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav Added For England ODIs, Zimbabwe T20Is After Injury Blow To Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

India Squad Update: Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav Added For England ODIs, Zimbabwe T20Is After Injury Blow To Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav Added To India's Squad: The BCCI has named leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and fast bowler Prince Yadav in India's squads for the upcoming ODI series against England and the T20I tour of Zimbabwe following injuries to Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy on Sunday (July 12). The two players sustained injuries during the recently concluded T20I series against England, forcing the selectors to make changes ahead of India's next white-ball assignments.

Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav Added To India's Squad for England ODIs, Zimbabwe T20Is After Injuries to Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav Added To India's Squad for England ODIs, Zimbabwe T20Is After Injuries to Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-07-12 16:39 IST

Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav Added To India’s Squad: The BCCI has named leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and fast bowler Prince Yadav in India’s squads for the upcoming ODI series against England and the T20I tour of Zimbabwe following injuries to Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy on Sunday (July 12). The two players sustained injuries during the recently concluded T20I series against England, forcing the selectors to make changes ahead of India’s next white-ball assignments.

Harshit Rana has been ruled out after suffering a side strain during the England series, while Varun Chakaravarthy will miss the upcoming matches because of a shoulder injury. Their withdrawals have opened the door for Bishnoi and Prince Yadav, who impressed the selectors with their recent performances in domestic cricket and the IPL.

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Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy Ruled Out

Harshit Rana sustained a side strain during the T20I series against England and has been advised to undergo rehabilitation at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence. Meanwhile, mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy picked up a shoulder injury that will keep him out of both the England ODIs and the Zimbabwe T20Is. The team management decided not to risk either player as they continue their recovery.

Ravi Bishnoi and Prince Yadav Earn Call-Up

Ravi Bishnoi returns to the national setup after consistently performing in white-ball cricket, while Prince Yadav has received another opportunity following his impressive displays with the ball in domestic competitions and the IPL. The selectors believe the duo can strengthen India’s bowling attack during the upcoming limited-overs assignments.

India’s Upcoming White-Ball Schedule

India will first take on England in a three-match ODI series before travelling to Zimbabwe for a T20I series. The fixtures will provide the team management with another opportunity to test squad depth and finalize combinations ahead of future ICC tournaments.

Opportunity for India’s Bowling Depth

The absence of Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy presents a valuable opportunity for Ravi Bishnoi and Prince Yadav to establish themselves in India’s white-ball plans. Strong performances in the England ODIs and Zimbabwe T20Is could significantly boost their chances of becoming regular members of the national squad in the coming months.

India’s updated squad for England ODIs: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav.

India’s updated squad for Zimbabwe T20Is: Shreyas Iyer (C), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (VC), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Ravi Bishnoi.

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India Squad Update: Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav Added For England ODIs, Zimbabwe T20Is After Injury Blow To Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
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India Squad Update: Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav Added For England ODIs, Zimbabwe T20Is After Injury Blow To Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

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India Squad Update: Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav Added For England ODIs, Zimbabwe T20Is After Injury Blow To Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
India Squad Update: Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav Added For England ODIs, Zimbabwe T20Is After Injury Blow To Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
India Squad Update: Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav Added For England ODIs, Zimbabwe T20Is After Injury Blow To Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
India Squad Update: Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav Added For England ODIs, Zimbabwe T20Is After Injury Blow To Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

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