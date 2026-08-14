India Star Jemimah Rodrigues Misses Asia Cup, Asian Games Due to Hamstring Injury

India have suffered a major setback ahead of two important multi-nation tournaments, with Jemimah Rodrigues ruled out of both the upcoming ACC Women’s Asia Cup and the Asian Games because of a hamstring injury.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Friday that Rodrigues sustained a high-grade tear in her right hamstring while playing for Southern Brave in The Hundred in England. The injury occurred on August 3 and has now forced the batter to miss India’s upcoming assignments in the UAE and Japan.

The Asia Cup is scheduled to begin on August 28, while the Asian Games will take place in September. The BCCI Women’s Selection Committee has selected Pratika Rawal as Rodrigues’ replacement for the Asia Cup.

“Jemimah Rodrigues sustained a right hamstring injury on 3rd August while playing in The Hundred in England,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“The BCCI Medical Team clinically assessed her at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, and the assessment confirmed a high-grade tear. Consequently, she has been ruled out of the upcoming ACC Women’s Asia Cup in the UAE and the Asian Games in Japan. The Women’s Selection Committee has named Pratika Rawal as Jemimah’s replacement for the Asia Cup.”

Rodrigues had been enjoying an impressive campaign with Southern Brave before the injury. She claimed two Player of the Match awards in six appearances and was making a significant contribution with the bat during the tournament.

The exact severity within the high-grade category has not been disclosed by the BCCI, meaning it remains unclear how long Rodrigues will be sidelined. Hamstring injuries can vary considerably in recovery time, with more serious tears potentially requiring several months of rehabilitation. The board has also not indicated whether surgery will be necessary.

Her absence is particularly significant for India in T20 cricket. Although the format has not always been Rodrigues’ most productive, her ability to rotate the strike through the middle overs and contribute in the field makes her an important part of the squad.

India will now turn to Rawal, who has yet to make her T20I debut. The batter has also not featured in the Women’s Premier League, despite being selected at the auction for the 2026 season. An ankle injury suffered during the 2025 Women’s World Cup prevented her from taking part.

Rawal will therefore have an opportunity to step into the international spotlight at the Asia Cup, while India will hope Rodrigues can make a strong recovery ahead of the team’s future commitments.

For now, however, the focus remains on Rodrigues’ rehabilitation after a high-grade hamstring tear ended what had been a promising Hundred campaign.