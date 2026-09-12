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Home > Sports News > India Star Kuldeep Yadav Poses With Liverpool Jersey At Anfield Amid Premier League 2026-27 Clash Against Fulham | Check Photos

India Star Kuldeep Yadav Poses With Liverpool Jersey At Anfield Amid Premier League 2026-27 Clash Against Fulham | Check Photos

Team India's left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav was seen posing with the Liverpool jersey with his name written on the back of it at the Anfield Stadium amid their Premier League 2026-27 clash against Fulham.

India Star Kuldeep Yadav Poses With Liverpool Jersey At Anfield Amid Premier League 2026-27 Clash Against Fulham | Check Photos. (Image Credits: X)
India Star Kuldeep Yadav Poses With Liverpool Jersey At Anfield Amid Premier League 2026-27 Clash Against Fulham | Check Photos. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-09-12 21:31 IST

Team India’s left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav was seen posing with the Liverpool jersey with his name written on the back of it at the Anfield Stadium amid their Premier League 2026-27 clash against Fulham. Liverpool FC shared a few pictures on their social media handle on September 12, Saturday with the caption ‘Welcome to Anfield, Kuldeep Yadav.

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Is Kuldeep Yadav a fan of Liverpool FC?

According to reports, the Kanpur-born cricketer is an avid football fan and particularly holds a soft spot for Liverpool FC and Barcelona FC. Notably, Kuldeep also launched a YouTube channel that is dedicated to some deep football analysis, inspired in part of Liverpool’s approach during their matches. Hence, it would be a dream come true for the star cricketer to be at Anfield and watch one of his favourite sides play at their fortress.

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However, the two-time Premier League champions haven’t quite had the season they would have hoped for, drawing three out of the four completed games and winning one. The current fixture against Fulham is also heading for a goalless draw.

Kuldeep Yadav wreaks havoc against Essex for Yorkshire in County Championship Division One Fixture

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old wreaked havoc in the County Championship Division One 2026 against Essex for Yorkshire recently at the Headingley in Leeds. Kuldeep picked up 10 wickets in the match, bamboozling the Englishmen to fire Yorkshire to an innings and 106-run victory over Essex. Essex’s second innings was particularly brutal as they crumbled to 113 all out after Yorkshire captain Jonny Bairstow decided to enforce the follow-on following home side’s score of 390. The left-arm wrist-spinner will hope that his performances in county cricket can lead to more chances for India in Test cricket.

Kuldeep’s next outing for India is likely to be during the ODI series against the West Indies that commences on September 30th at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. His most recent game for the national side was during the Test series in Sri Lanka.

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India Star Kuldeep Yadav Poses With Liverpool Jersey At Anfield Amid Premier League 2026-27 Clash Against Fulham | Check Photos
Tags: kuldeep yadavLiverpool FCPremier League 2026-27team india

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India Star Kuldeep Yadav Poses With Liverpool Jersey At Anfield Amid Premier League 2026-27 Clash Against Fulham | Check Photos
India Star Kuldeep Yadav Poses With Liverpool Jersey At Anfield Amid Premier League 2026-27 Clash Against Fulham | Check Photos
India Star Kuldeep Yadav Poses With Liverpool Jersey At Anfield Amid Premier League 2026-27 Clash Against Fulham | Check Photos
India Star Kuldeep Yadav Poses With Liverpool Jersey At Anfield Amid Premier League 2026-27 Clash Against Fulham | Check Photos
India Star Kuldeep Yadav Poses With Liverpool Jersey At Anfield Amid Premier League 2026-27 Clash Against Fulham | Check Photos

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