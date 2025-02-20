Home
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
India Start Champions Trophy 2025 Campaign With Convincing Win Over Bangladesh

India Start Champions Trophy 2025 Campaign With Convincing Win Over Bangladesh


India began their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a commanding six-wicket victory over Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. Shubman Gill’s unbeaten century and Mohammed Shami’s five-wicket haul were the standout performances in a well-rounded display by the Men in Blue.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Bangladesh faced an early collapse, losing five wickets for just 35 runs. Mohammed Shami (5/53) and Harshit Rana (3/31) dismantled the top order, while Axar Patel (2/43) contributed with key breakthroughs. However, Towhid Hridoy (100 off 117 balls) and Jaker Ali (68 off 114 balls) led a remarkable fightback with a 154-run stand, pushing Bangladesh to a respectable total of 228 in 49.4 overs. Shami completed his five-wicket haul by dismissing Taskin Ahmed and Towhid in the death overs.

In response, India got off to a solid start with a 69-run opening partnership between captain Rohit Sharma (41 off 36 balls) and Shubman Gill. However, the team lost quick wickets, including Virat Kohli (22 off 38 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (15 off 17 balls), stumbling to 144/4. Gill, displaying remarkable composure, steadied the chase alongside KL Rahul (41* off 47 balls), guiding India to victory with an unbroken 87-run stand.

Gill reached his eighth ODI century in 125 balls, ensuring India’s chase remained on track. Rahul sealed the win in style with a six, as India finished at 231/4 in 47.3 overs.

For Bangladesh, Rishad Hossain (2/38) was the pick of the bowlers, while Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman took a wicket each. India will look to carry forward this momentum as they continue their campaign in the tournament, while Bangladesh will aim to bounce back in their next fixture.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 228 in 49.4 overs (Towhid Hridoy 100, Jaker Ali 68; Mohammed Shami 5/53, Harshit Rana 3/31) India: 231/4 in 47.3 overs (Shubman Gill 101*, KL Rahul 41*; Rishad Hossain 2/38) India won by six wickets.

