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Home > Sports News > India Suffer Comprehensive Defeat To Russia In Football Friendly In Kolkata

India Suffer Comprehensive Defeat To Russia In Football Friendly In Kolkata

A new-look Indian team put on a promising show in the first half of the friendly football match against Russia on October 8, Thursday at the rain-soaked Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

India Suffer Comprehensive Defeat To Russia In Football Friendly In Kolkata. (Image Credits: Indian Football X)
India Suffer Comprehensive Defeat To Russia In Football Friendly In Kolkata. (Image Credits: Indian Football X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-10-08 21:25 IST

IND-W vs RUS-W: A new-look Indian team put on a promising show in the first half of the friendly football match against Russia on October 8, Thursday at the rain-soaked Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Yet, Russia won the bout with a comprehensive 4-0 scoreline, leaving the home side crestfallen.

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Iana Sheina’s moment of brilliance gave the visitors the lead in the 40th minute, and substitute Kira Petukhova struck twice in the 60th and 65th minutes. Iana Svistunova completed the scoring in the 81st minute as Russia’s sustained pressure wore down the Blue Tigresses after the break, as per the AIFF website. Head coach Crispin Chettri used the occasion to test his emerging players, handing international debuts to Babysana Devi Thingbaijam, Malati Munda, Cindy Colney, Shubhangi Singh, Dhurga Perumal and Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam. Goalkeeper Monalisha Devi Moirangthem made her first start and earned her third cap overall.


The 69th-ranked Blue Tigresses faced a considerable challenge against 27th-ranked Russia in what was India’s first-ever women’s international match in Kolkata. Yet, for much of the opening half, the hosts defended with discipline and created opportunities that could have changed the course of the contest. Russia enjoyed more possession and territorial control, pushing players forward to stretch India’s defensive shape. The Blue Tigresses responded with a compact block, tracking runners and closing passing lanes, while Monalisha stood firm behind them. India’s best opening came around the half-hour mark when the ball dropped kindly for Malavika P for a potential close-range finish. Russian goalkeeper Natalia Silina reacted quickly, charging out to deal with the danger before the forward could capitalise.


Lynda Kom Serto also had an opportunity later in the half, but India were unable to turn their moments of promise into a goal. The breakthrough instead came through Sheina’s individual quality. In the 40th minute, she found the bottom corner with a precise finish past Monalisha.
It was a harsh setback for a defence that had worked hard to frustrate the visitors. India went into the interval trailing 0-1, with the contest still within reach. Heavy rain made the second half a tougher examination. Russia pinned India back during the opening exchanges, keeping the hosts under relentless pressure on an increasingly slippery surface. Natalia Mashina and Petukhova narrowly missed opportunities, while Monalisha made important interventions to prevent Russia from extending their advantage. India struggled to escape the pressure and establish an attacking rhythm.


Russia doubled their lead in the 60th minute. Captain Nadezhda Smirnova tried her luck from distance, and the ball bounced awkwardly off the wet surface. Monalisha could only parry the effort, leaving Petukhova to follow up and finish from point-blank range.
Five minutes later, the substitute scored again. India’s difficulties in clearing their lines presented another opening inside the box, and Petukhova took advantage to send her shot past Monalisha. Chettri made three changes in the 66th minute, bringing on Shubhangi Singh, Priyadharshini Selladurai and Renu for Malati, Babysana and Jasoda Munda, respectively. The visitors continued to press, however, and added their fourth in the 81st minute. Svistunova brought down a bouncing delivery from the left with an immaculate touch before driving the ball home.


For India, the result exposed the challenge of sustaining their defensive resistance across 90 minutes against stronger opposition. Their first-half organisation, attacking openings and Monalisha’s saves offered positives, while the opportunities given to six debutants reflected Chettri’s plans to build a broader squad.


The teams will meet again on October 11.

(With inputs from ANI)

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India Suffer Comprehensive Defeat To Russia In Football Friendly In Kolkata
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India Suffer Comprehensive Defeat To Russia In Football Friendly In Kolkata
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