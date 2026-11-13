LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > India Suffer Second-Biggest ODI Defeat As Matt Henry’s 6-Wicket Haul Powers New Zealand To 244-Run Win | IND vs NZ 4th ODI

India Suffer Second-Biggest ODI Defeat As Matt Henry’s 6-Wicket Haul Powers New Zealand To 244-Run Win | IND vs NZ 4th ODI

India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: Matt Henry produced a sensational six-wicket haul, including a triple-wicket maiden in the opening over, as New Zealand crushed India by 244 runs in the fourth ODI. India were bowled out for just 89, suffering their second-biggest ODI defeat by runs, but still hold a 2-1 series lead.

India Suffer Second-Biggest ODI Defeat As Matt Henry’s 6-Wicket Haul Powers New Zealand To 244-Run Win | IND vs NZ 4th ODI

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Fri 2026-11-13 14:26 IST

India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: India suffered a crushing 244-run defeat against New Zealand in the fourth ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, after Matt Henry produced a sensational six-wicket haul to dismantle their batting lineup. Chasing 334, India were bowled out for just 89 in 26.4 overs, handing the hosts one of their biggest victories in ODI cricket.

Henry set up the victory with a devastating opening over, dismissing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer for ducks in a triple-wicket maiden. The right-arm pacer returned to claim three more wickets, finishing with figures of 6/27 in 9.4 overs. The result also meant India suffered their second-biggest defeat in ODI cricket in terms of runs, narrowly behind their 245-run loss against Sri Lanka in 2000.

You Might Be Interested In

Will Young’s Century Powers New Zealand To 333

Earlier, India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl. However, New Zealand’s batters made full use of the conditions, posting 333 runs in 50 overs.

Will Young led the charge with a magnificent 125 off 108 deliveries, smashing 14 fours and four sixes. He shared an important 85-run opening partnership with Tim Seifert, who contributed 58 off 48 balls.

Finn Allen provided further momentum with a quickfire 41 off 30 deliveries, while Mitchell Santner added 24. For India, Axar Patel, Auqib Nabi and Gurnoor Brar picked up two wickets each. Arshdeep Singh and Naman Dhir claimed one apiece.

Matt Henry’s Triple-Wicket Maiden Triggers India’s Collapse

India’s chase turned into a nightmare in the very first over. Henry removed Rohit on the opening delivery, before bowling Virat Kohli on the fifth ball. Shreyas Iyer was trapped lbw on the final delivery after New Zealand successfully reviewed the on-field decision.

India were reduced to 0/3 after six balls and slipped further to 9/4 when Kyle Jamieson dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad for five.

Ishan Kishan attempted to rebuild the innings with 27 off 53 balls, while Axar Patel and Naman Dhir scored 21 each. However, Henry returned to dismiss Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav and Gurnoor Brar, completing his six-wicket haul. Matthew Fisher also made a significant contribution with three wickets, while Jamieson finished with one.

Henry was named Player of the Match for his outstanding spell.

Shreyas Iyer Credits Matt Henry, India Face Series Decider

Reflecting on the defeat, Iyer acknowledged the difference made by Henry’s bowling.

“There was a huge difference in the first innings and the second innings in terms of wicket, but also credit where it’s due, the way Henry bowled in the right areas right from ball one. I think that was sensational,” the India captain said.

Henry, meanwhile, explained his approach with the new ball: “We knew that there was a small window there with the new ball that you could put the batters under pressure. So just trying to be as simple as possible.”

Interestingly, Henry’s 6/27 became only the second six-wicket haul by a New Zealand bowler against India in ODIs, after Shane Bond’s 6/19 in 2005. It was also his fourth ODI five-wicket haul.

New Zealand won by 244 runs, but India continued to lead the series 2-1 heading into the final ODI. Henry will not feature in the decider as he joins New Zealand’s Test squad ahead of the upcoming series against India.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India Suffer Second-Biggest ODI Defeat As Matt Henry’s 6-Wicket Haul Powers New Zealand To 244-Run Win | IND vs NZ 4th ODI
Tags: india vs new zealand

RELATED News

WATCH VIDEO: 6 Wickets, 3 Ducks, 44 Dot Balls! Matt Henry Scripts India’s Batting Nightmare | IND vs NZ

WATCH VIDEO: Matt Henry’s Triple-Wicket Maiden Stuns India, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And Shreyas Iyer Fall For Ducks | IND vs NZ 4th ODI

IND vs NZ 4th ODI Live Update: India Need 334 To Win, New Zealand Post 333 Runs; Check Free Live Streaming And TV Details

Watch Live Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Free In IND vs NZ 4th ODI: India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Live Streaming, TV Channel And Free Viewing Details

WATCH VIDEO: Rohit Sharma Flies Through Air To Pull Off Stunning Catch, Axar Patel Left Delighted | IND vs NZ 4th ODI

LATEST NEWS

India Suffer Second-Biggest ODI Defeat As Matt Henry’s 6-Wicket Haul Powers New Zealand To 244-Run Win | IND vs NZ 4th ODI

Neighbour Kills Woman Over Rs 4 Crore Stock Market Debt; Children Return From School To Find Mother In Pool Of Blood – What Happened?

Viceroy Hotels Delivers a Power-Packed H1 FY27

Pushpa Jewellers Shines in H1 FY27: Total Income Soars 82.85% to Rs 314.16 Cr; Net Profit Jumps 83.27% to Rs 20.21 Cr

Global Tech Emergency: Microsoft Outage Hits Outlook, Teams And Copilot; What Alternatives Can Users Turn To For Emails, Meetings And Office Work?

‘Criminal Law Moves Fast For Poor…’: Madras High Court Questions Delay In SP Velumani Corruption Case; Centre Clears 2 IAS Officers’ Prosecution

Delhi Businessman Files Complaint After Rs 5 Crore Extortion Threat From Rohit Godara Gang

I Drank My Own Urine For 15 Days’: Paresh Rawal Recalls The Bizarre Advice That Changed His Recovery Journey

‘Escaped Arranged Marriage…’: Karnataka Man Spends 2.5 Years In Jail For ‘Murder’ Of Missing Woman; She Is Found Alive With Another Man

One WhatsApp Message To Find Your Nearest Chhath Ghat: Patna Municipal Corporation Launches Chatbot To Help Devotees Locate Puja Sites

India Suffer Second-Biggest ODI Defeat As Matt Henry’s 6-Wicket Haul Powers New Zealand To 244-Run Win | IND vs NZ 4th ODI

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India Suffer Second-Biggest ODI Defeat As Matt Henry’s 6-Wicket Haul Powers New Zealand To 244-Run Win | IND vs NZ 4th ODI

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India Suffer Second-Biggest ODI Defeat As Matt Henry’s 6-Wicket Haul Powers New Zealand To 244-Run Win | IND vs NZ 4th ODI
India Suffer Second-Biggest ODI Defeat As Matt Henry’s 6-Wicket Haul Powers New Zealand To 244-Run Win | IND vs NZ 4th ODI
India Suffer Second-Biggest ODI Defeat As Matt Henry’s 6-Wicket Haul Powers New Zealand To 244-Run Win | IND vs NZ 4th ODI
India Suffer Second-Biggest ODI Defeat As Matt Henry’s 6-Wicket Haul Powers New Zealand To 244-Run Win | IND vs NZ 4th ODI
India Suffer Second-Biggest ODI Defeat As Matt Henry’s 6-Wicket Haul Powers New Zealand To 244-Run Win | IND vs NZ 4th ODI

QUICK LINKS