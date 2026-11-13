India Suffer Second-Biggest ODI Defeat As Matt Henry’s 6-Wicket Haul Powers New Zealand To 244-Run Win | IND vs NZ 4th ODI

India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: India suffered a crushing 244-run defeat against New Zealand in the fourth ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, after Matt Henry produced a sensational six-wicket haul to dismantle their batting lineup. Chasing 334, India were bowled out for just 89 in 26.4 overs, handing the hosts one of their biggest victories in ODI cricket.

Henry set up the victory with a devastating opening over, dismissing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer for ducks in a triple-wicket maiden. The right-arm pacer returned to claim three more wickets, finishing with figures of 6/27 in 9.4 overs. The result also meant India suffered their second-biggest defeat in ODI cricket in terms of runs, narrowly behind their 245-run loss against Sri Lanka in 2000.

Will Young’s Century Powers New Zealand To 333

Earlier, India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl. However, New Zealand’s batters made full use of the conditions, posting 333 runs in 50 overs.

Will Young led the charge with a magnificent 125 off 108 deliveries, smashing 14 fours and four sixes. He shared an important 85-run opening partnership with Tim Seifert, who contributed 58 off 48 balls.

Finn Allen provided further momentum with a quickfire 41 off 30 deliveries, while Mitchell Santner added 24. For India, Axar Patel, Auqib Nabi and Gurnoor Brar picked up two wickets each. Arshdeep Singh and Naman Dhir claimed one apiece.

Matt Henry’s Triple-Wicket Maiden Triggers India’s Collapse

India’s chase turned into a nightmare in the very first over. Henry removed Rohit on the opening delivery, before bowling Virat Kohli on the fifth ball. Shreyas Iyer was trapped lbw on the final delivery after New Zealand successfully reviewed the on-field decision.

India were reduced to 0/3 after six balls and slipped further to 9/4 when Kyle Jamieson dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad for five.

Ishan Kishan attempted to rebuild the innings with 27 off 53 balls, while Axar Patel and Naman Dhir scored 21 each. However, Henry returned to dismiss Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav and Gurnoor Brar, completing his six-wicket haul. Matthew Fisher also made a significant contribution with three wickets, while Jamieson finished with one.

Henry was named Player of the Match for his outstanding spell.

Shreyas Iyer Credits Matt Henry, India Face Series Decider

Reflecting on the defeat, Iyer acknowledged the difference made by Henry’s bowling.

“There was a huge difference in the first innings and the second innings in terms of wicket, but also credit where it’s due, the way Henry bowled in the right areas right from ball one. I think that was sensational,” the India captain said.

Henry, meanwhile, explained his approach with the new ball: “We knew that there was a small window there with the new ball that you could put the batters under pressure. So just trying to be as simple as possible.”

Interestingly, Henry’s 6/27 became only the second six-wicket haul by a New Zealand bowler against India in ODIs, after Shane Bond’s 6/19 in 2005. It was also his fourth ODI five-wicket haul.

New Zealand won by 244 runs, but India continued to lead the series 2-1 heading into the final ODI. Henry will not feature in the decider as he joins New Zealand’s Test squad ahead of the upcoming series against India.