The T20 International squad of team India has been declared for the three-match T20 international series against South Africa. Hardik Pandya has replaced Bhuvaneshwar Kumar in the squad.

A 15 man squad has been announced for the upcoming T20 International series of India against South Africa. Hardik Pandya has been called back in the squad after being rested in the India tour of West Indies. He has replaced Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and this is the only change that the team management has made from the T20 International squad picked for the India tour of West Indies.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Jasprit Bumrah are the two biggest names who are excluded from the squad after being rested in the India tour of West Indies too. MS Dhoni, who took a two-month sabbatical just after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is currently enjoying vacations in the US as he served in the Territorial Army for 15 days just before this. Both the Pandya and Chahar brothers will be the part of the Indian squad.

India will face South Africa in a three-match T20 International series which will be played between September 15 to September 22, 2019. The first T20 international will be played in Dharamshala on September 15, 2019, the second T20 International will be played in Mohali on September 18, 2019, and the third and the last T20 international will be played on September 22, 2019, in Bengaluru. Both the team will be playing a three-match Test series in the month of October.

Here is the squad:

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

