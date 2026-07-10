India Test Captain Shubman Gill Invited To Wimbledon 2026, Joins Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma In Elite League

Shubman Gill Invited To Wimbledon 2026: India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill has received a special invitation to watch Wimbledon 2026 from the prestigious Royal Box. If he attends Gill will join an elite list of Indian cricket captains to get the coveted Wimbledon honour.

Gill becomes the fourth Indian captain after Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to receive an invitation to watch the Grand Slam from the Royal Box. The 26-year-old is currently in England with the Indian cricket team and has been making appearances at major sporting events during the tour.

Shubman Gill Joins Elite Indian Cricket List

The Wimbledon Royal Box is one of the most exclusive seating areas in world sport and usually hosts members of the British royal family, global sporting icons, celebrities and distinguished guests. Gill’s invite places him alongside some of India’s biggest cricket names, including Tendulkar, Kohli and Rohit.

Sachin Tendulkar has been a regular presence at Wimbledon over the years, while Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have also attended the tournament from the Royal Box in the past. Gill’s inclusion in that list marks another big moment in his growing stature as one of Indian cricket’s leading faces.

Gill Enjoys Major Sporting Events In England

Before the Wimbledon invite, Gill also attended the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit as a VIP guest. It was his first-ever Formula 1 race, where he explored the paddock, interacted with members of the Formula 1 community and experienced one of motorsport’s biggest annual events.

Gill is currently with the Indian team in England. India are scheduled to play England in the fifth and final T20I at Southampton on Saturday before moving into the three-match ODI series, where Gill will be one of the key players for the visitors.

Shubman Gill’s Growing Global Profile

Gill has quickly become one of Indian cricket’s most high-profile young leaders. After taking charge in Test and ODI cricket, he has been viewed as a central figure in India’s next generation, both on and off the field.

The Wimbledon Royal Box invitation adds to Gill’s rising global recognition. With appearances at the British Grand Prix and now Wimbledon 2026, the Indian captain continues to make his presence felt beyond cricket while leading India during a busy England tour.