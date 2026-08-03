India Test Squad vs Sri Lanka: Auqib Nabi Replaces Jasprit Bumrah, J&K Star Earns Maiden India Call-Up

India Test Squad vs Sri Lanka: Auqib Nabi received his maiden national team call-up as the 29-year-old pacer replaced Jasprit Bumrah in India’s Test squad against Sri Lanka. The Men’s selection committee confirmed that Bumrah will be ruled out for the series as they decided against rushing him to the field before receiving full fitness clearance. Nabi’s call-up to the senior team comes on the back of solid domestic performances for Jammu and Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy. He was the leading wicket-taker in the 2025/26 season as J&K won its maiden Ranji Trophy.

India Test Squad: Auqib Nabi Replaces Jasprit Bumrah







Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler Auqib Nabi has received his maiden call-up to the senior national side after being named as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. Bumrah has been ruled out of the series as he has not fully recovered from the left knee injury he sustained during the ODI series against England.

India Test Squad: Who is Auqib Nabi?

Auqib Nabi is a right-arm medium pacer who plays for Jammu and Kashmir in the domestic circuit. The 29-year-old, with 104 wickets across the last two seasons, has unarguably been the best bowler in the last two years in India’s premier red-ball tournament. After his heroics in the Ranji Trophy, Nabi was also included in the India A squad that toured Sri Lanka for preparation for the upcoming series.

In those two games, Nabi picked up six wickets while also playing a knock of 30 runs with the bat in hand. A reb-ball specialist, Nabi has played 43 matches in the longest format before earning his maiden call-up. He has taken 162 wickets at an average of only 18.63. In India, where the conditions are not always the best when it comes to fast bowlers, his numbers in the last two seasons have impressed fans and former cricketers across the country.

India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update

Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the series after feeling some discomfort in his left knee. The right-arm pacer was nursing an injury that he suffered during the second ODI against England at BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. When the Indian squad was announced for the tour to Sri Lanka, Bumrah’s name was added with an asterisk with his availability subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI medical team. However, the board later decided against rushing the senior pacer to the field before a 100% recovery.

IND vs SL Tests: India Test Squad

India Test Squad vs Sri Lanka: Shubman Gill (C), KL Rahul (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel [WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Auqib Nabi*, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain

* Auqib Nabi replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the squad.

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