India Test Squad vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah And Sai Sudharsan Included Amid Fitness Doubts | Washington Sundar Ruled Out

India Test Squad vs Sri Lanka: India has named an injury-hit squad for the two-match test series against Sri Lanka. Led by Shubman Gill, the 15-man squad features Jasprit Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan’s names with an asterisk mark. Their availability for the two games is subject to fitness. Meanwhile, Washington Sundar having been ruled out from the team is replaced by Saransh Jain in the squad. However, it is expected that Manav Suthar will be featuring in the playing XI.

IND vs SL: India Test Squad

Shubman Gill (C), KL Rahul (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah*, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain

Both Jasprit Bumrah’s and Sai Sudharsan’s availability is subject to fitness clearance from BCCI’s COE.

India Squad: Will Jasprit Bumrah Play Against Sri Lanka?

Jasprit Bumrah has been added to India’s squad to face Sri Lanka in two tests with an asterisk of subject to availability. The star pacer had suffered an injury while fielding in the second ODI against England earlier in the month. He was subsequently ruled out of the series-deciding clash at Lord’s, where India lost due to an overall poor bowling performance.

Given the conditions in Sri Lanka, the role of fast bowlers is limited, and Bumrah is expected to miss out on at least one of the two tests. However, given India’s position on the World Test Championship (WTC) points table, they will hope that the right-arm pacer’s unavailability does not haunt them.

India Test Squad vs Sri Lanka: Who Will Replace Jasprit Bumrah in Playing XI?

If Jasprit Bumrah sits out one of the two tests against Sri Lanka, then the right-arm pacer could be replaced by Prasidh Krishna. It is expected that Mohammed Siraj will be playing both games and will lead the bowling attack in the absence of Bumrah. The other pace-bowling option in the squad is Gurnoor Brar, who is yet to make his debut in the longest format for India. However, Brar was earlier part of the India A team in Sri Lanka and was a standout performer across the two unofficial tests.

India vs Sri Lanka: Sai Sudharsan Injury Update

Like Brar, Sai Sudharsan was a part of the India A team in Sri Lanka. Before picking up an injury, the left-handed batter scored a century each in the two unofficial tests. Against Afghanistan in early June, the 24-year-old scored 81 in the one-off test. The latest update on his injury is positive, and it is believed that he is recovering well.

Both Bumrah and Sudharsan are expected to reach BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (COE). Their fitness will be checked and a final decision will be taken on their availability for the two tests.

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