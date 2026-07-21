LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > India Test Squad vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja Set For Return; Washington Sundar Fitness Under Scanner | Report

India Test Squad vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja Set For Return; Washington Sundar Fitness Under Scanner | Report

India Test Squad vs Sri Lanka is expected to be announced this week and could feature the return of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja for the crucial two-match Test series. Washington Sundar's fitness remains uncertain, while Manav Suthar could retain his place as India targets WTC Final 2027 qualification.

Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-07-21 11:43 IST

India Test Squad vs Sri Lanka: After a horrific tour to the United Kingdom where the Indian team across the two white-ball formats managed to win only one of ten games, the focus now shifts to test cricket. The selection committee headed by Ajit Agarkar is expected to announce the squad for a two-match series. The first of the two tests in Sri Lanka will begin on the 15th of August. It is expected that the Indian squad will feature the return of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja. Both players had missed India’s one-off test against Afghanistan, which was played right after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. 

India Test Squad: Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja to Return

Having missed the one-off test between India and Afghanistan in June, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are expected to make a return to the squad. With Sri Lanka providing conditions that are similar to those in India, it is expected that the bowling combination would remain the same as the one that took the field in Mullanpur. In that test, India opted for two pacers, a specialist spinner, Kuldeep Yadav, and two spin-bowling all-rounders. Bumrah could replace Prasidh Krishna and lead the pace duo featuring Mohammed Siraj.

You Might Be Interested In

India vs Sri Lanka Test: Washington Sundar Fitness Under Scanner

Washington Sundar suffered a hamstring injury during the second ODI against England and was then ruled out of the series decider that was played at Lord’s. The BCCI will be taking a call on his fitness. It is expected that even a pull or a Grade 1 tear would rule out the all-rounder for at least a couple of weeks. He would be checking in to the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence to gain the required medical clearance. 

If Sundar does not manage to regain full fitness ahead of the tour, it will be a straight swap between him and Ravindra Jadeja for the position of all-rounder in the playing XI. 

The one-off Test also saw Manav Suthar being handed his national team debut and was named the player of the match for his seven wickets in the game. Suthar could hold on to his spot at number eight for the tests against Sri Lanka. 

India vs Sri Lanka Test Series

The Indian team led by Shubman Gill is in dire need of positive results in the longest format. Since the appointment of Gautam Gambhir as the head coach, the national team has suffered whitewash defeats against New Zealand and South Africa at home. To make it to the World Test Championship Final 2027, India would have to beat Sri Lanka in both tests. 

The team will then travel to play New Zealand in New Zealand in the longest format before hosting Australia for five tests at home.

India vs Sri Lanka Test Schedule

  • India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: 15th August to 19th August, Galle
  • India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: 23rd August to 27th August, Colombo

Also Read: Australia Test Squad vs Bangladesh Announced: Pat Cummins, Lyon, Hazlewood Return; New Look Batting Order Expected After Usman Khawaja Retirement

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India Test Squad vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja Set For Return; Washington Sundar Fitness Under Scanner | Report
Tags: home-hero-pos-11IND Vs SLIndia Test squadIndia Test TeamIndia vs Sri Lanka Test Seriesjasprit bumrahRavindra Jadejashubman gillWashington Sundar

RELATED News

India Hockey Squad for FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Announced: Harmanpreet Singh to Lead | Check Full Team And Schedule

Commonwealth Games 2026: Date, Schedule, Who Are India’s Medal Hopes, Live Streaming, When And Where to Watch — All You Need To Know

WWE RAW Results June 20: Solo Sikoa Offers Help to Seth Rollins, Jacob Fatu And Usos Dominate Main Event Ahead of SummerSlam

Australia Test Squad vs Bangladesh Announced: Pat Cummins, Lyon, Hazlewood Return; New Look Batting Order Expected After Usman Khawaja Retirement

64 Teams In FIFA World Cup 2030? CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez Makes Blockbuster Announcement For Centennial Edition

LATEST NEWS

‘Will Not Function Again’: Why India Says Indus Waters Treaty Cannot Return As It Is

Qatar Airways Leaves Breastfeeding Infant Stranded; Kerala Court Slaps Airline With Rs 10 Lakh Fine

SBI Funds Management Lists At Nearly 7% Premium On NSE: Should You Buy, Hold Or Book Profits?

Delhi House Fire Tragedy: Woman and Two Children Die, Police Investigate Cause of Blaze

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 4: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Passes Weekday Test With Flying Colours, Nears Rs 70 Crore In India

Smart Reasons to Choose Loan Against Fixed Deposit

Zell Education Announces Student’s Excellent ACCA July 2026 Results

Leopard Injures Three In Rajasthan, Rushes Inside Liquor Shop As Dramatic Video Surfaces

1996 Jaipur Bus Blast Case: Why the Supreme Court Ordered a Fresh Trial After 30 Years

Showdown at Shambhu: Farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ March Halted Amid Police Barricading on Punjab-Haryana Border

India Test Squad vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja Set For Return; Washington Sundar Fitness Under Scanner | Report

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India Test Squad vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja Set For Return; Washington Sundar Fitness Under Scanner | Report

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India Test Squad vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja Set For Return; Washington Sundar Fitness Under Scanner | Report
India Test Squad vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja Set For Return; Washington Sundar Fitness Under Scanner | Report
India Test Squad vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja Set For Return; Washington Sundar Fitness Under Scanner | Report
India Test Squad vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja Set For Return; Washington Sundar Fitness Under Scanner | Report

QUICK LINKS