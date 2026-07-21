India Test Squad vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja Set For Return; Washington Sundar Fitness Under Scanner | Report

India Test Squad vs Sri Lanka: After a horrific tour to the United Kingdom where the Indian team across the two white-ball formats managed to win only one of ten games, the focus now shifts to test cricket. The selection committee headed by Ajit Agarkar is expected to announce the squad for a two-match series. The first of the two tests in Sri Lanka will begin on the 15th of August. It is expected that the Indian squad will feature the return of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja. Both players had missed India’s one-off test against Afghanistan, which was played right after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

India Test Squad: Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja to Return

Having missed the one-off test between India and Afghanistan in June, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are expected to make a return to the squad. With Sri Lanka providing conditions that are similar to those in India, it is expected that the bowling combination would remain the same as the one that took the field in Mullanpur. In that test, India opted for two pacers, a specialist spinner, Kuldeep Yadav, and two spin-bowling all-rounders. Bumrah could replace Prasidh Krishna and lead the pace duo featuring Mohammed Siraj.

India vs Sri Lanka Test: Washington Sundar Fitness Under Scanner

Washington Sundar suffered a hamstring injury during the second ODI against England and was then ruled out of the series decider that was played at Lord’s. The BCCI will be taking a call on his fitness. It is expected that even a pull or a Grade 1 tear would rule out the all-rounder for at least a couple of weeks. He would be checking in to the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence to gain the required medical clearance.

If Sundar does not manage to regain full fitness ahead of the tour, it will be a straight swap between him and Ravindra Jadeja for the position of all-rounder in the playing XI.

The one-off Test also saw Manav Suthar being handed his national team debut and was named the player of the match for his seven wickets in the game. Suthar could hold on to his spot at number eight for the tests against Sri Lanka.

India vs Sri Lanka Test Series

The Indian team led by Shubman Gill is in dire need of positive results in the longest format. Since the appointment of Gautam Gambhir as the head coach, the national team has suffered whitewash defeats against New Zealand and South Africa at home. To make it to the World Test Championship Final 2027, India would have to beat Sri Lanka in both tests.

The team will then travel to play New Zealand in New Zealand in the longest format before hosting Australia for five tests at home.

India vs Sri Lanka Test Schedule

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: 15th August to 19th August, Galle

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: 23rd August to 27th August, Colombo

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