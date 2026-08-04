India Test Squad vs Sri Lanka: Tanush Kotian, Harsh Dubey Added as Net Bowlers After Jasprit Bumrah Injury

India Test Squad vs Sri Lanka: India has made more changes to its travelling party that will face Sri Lanka. After being forced to replace the injured Jasprit Bumrah with Auqib Nabi, the Shubman Gill-led side has added more back-up for the two-match series away from home. Tanush Kotian and Harsh Dubey have been added to the Indian squad as net bowlers. Kotian, along with local spinners from Mumbai, bowled to Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul in the nets.

Tanush Kotian and Harsh Dubey to Travel With India Test Squad

Tanush Kotian and Harsh Dubey will travel to Sri Lanka with India’s Test Squad. The two spin-bowling all-rounders remain uncapped, having not made their debut for the national team in the longest format. While Dubey has played a couple of ODIs for the national team, Kotian is yet to represent India. With Test matches in Sri Lanka being dominated by spin, there is a high chance that the top-order batters, including the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, would have to face the new ball from spinners.

India Test Squad: Who is Tanush Kotian?

Tanush Kotian is a bowling all-rounder from Mumbai. The 27-year-old has played 44 first-class matches and has taken 131 wickets. He is more than a handy batter with 2,168 runs under his belt. Kotian averages 42.50 in the longest format with a couple of centuries and 17 fifties.

India Test Squad: Who is Harsh Dubey?

Harsh Dubey is a bowling all-rounder from Vidarbha. In 28 first-class matches, the 24-year-old has taken 136 wickets averaging 23.55 apiece. Unlike Kotian, Dubey bowls left-arm orthodox spin. The Vidarbha all-rounder has scored 1,085 runs in red-ball cricket, averaging only 25.83. However, with both Dubey and Kotian being net bowlers, their batting will not be in focus as they travel to Sri Lanka. Additionally, if a player is injured from the squad, the decision to include either Kotian or Dubey might be decided by their batting abilities.

IND vs SL Tests: India Test Squad

India Test Squad vs Sri Lanka: Shubman Gill (C), KL Rahul (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel [WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Auqib Nabi*, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain

* Auqib Nabi replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the squad.

Tanush Kotian and Harsh Dubey have been added as the net bowlers to the squad.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah Injury Irks Ajit Agarkar, Chief Selector Unhappy With BCCI Centre Of Excellence Officials: Report