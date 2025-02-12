India Thrash England By 142 Runs To Complete 3-0 Clean Sweep

With this victory, India reinforced their dominance in home conditions, while England will need to reassess their strategies ahead of future challenges.

India put on a dominant display to secure a comprehensive 142-run victory over England in the third and final match of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday, completing a 3-0 clean sweep.

Batting first, India set a daunting total of 356 runs, putting England under immense pressure in their chase. The visitors showed promise at the start, with openers Ben Duckett and Phil Salt providing a solid foundation. However, Arshdeep Singh turned the tide in India’s favor by dismissing both batters in quick succession. Kuldeep Yadav then sent Tom Banton back to the pavilion, while Axar Patel’s crucial breakthrough came when he removed veteran Joe Root.

𝐂𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐍 𝐒𝐖𝐄𝐄𝐏 Yet another fabulous show and #TeamIndia register a thumping 142-run victory in the third and final ODI to take the series 3-0! Details – https://t.co/S88KfhFzri… #INDvENG @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/ZoUuyCg2ar — BCCI (@BCCI) February 12, 2025

England’s middle order crumbled under the relentless Indian attack. Harshit Rana, who dismissed Jos Buttler and later castled Harry Brook, played a pivotal role in breaking the backbone of England’s batting lineup. Washington Sundar then showcased his smart bowling, removing Liam Livingstone to further dent England’s hopes.

Hardik And Axar Wrap Up The Innings

Hardik Pandya chipped in with crucial wickets, sending Adil Rashid and Mark Wood packing. Axar Patel wrapped up the innings, dismissing Gus Atkinson as England were bowled out for 218 runs in just 34.2 overs, handing India a massive win.

Earlier, England won the toss and opted to bowl first, making one change to their playing XI, while India made three alterations. India’s top order fired on all cylinders, ensuring a mammoth total that left England struggling in the chase.

With this victory, India sealed the series 3-0, having already secured wins in the first two encounters in Nagpur and Cuttack on February 6 and 9 by four wickets each. The comprehensive performance reaffirms India’s dominance in the format, leaving England searching for answers after a disappointing tour.

