India To Focus On Mental Health In Paris Olympics 2024

During the pandemic, Divya Jain, a sports psychologist, spent much of her time on Zoom, talking to anxious athletes. The Tokyo Olympics were postponed, training centers closed, and athletes struggled with sleep and motivation due to disrupted routines and uncertainty.

As another Olympics approaches, Divya and her senior colleague, psychiatrist Dr. Samir Parikh, are headed to Paris with the Indian Olympic Association’s medical team. This focus on mental health is a new development that Parikh didn’t foresee even five years ago.

Parikh, Chairperson of the Fortis National Mental Health Program, explained that previously, mental support for athletes was mainly about achieving optimal performance. Now, there’s a greater understanding of the importance of overall mental wellness for athletes. He sees the inclusion of two mental health professionals in India’s Olympic medical team as a significant step forward.

The pandemic initiated conversations about mental health, and the Tokyo Olympics, with incidents like Simone Biles’ withdrawal due to the ‘twisties’, intensified the global focus. Biles’ decision to step back sparked widespread discussions and increased awareness about athletes’ mental health.

Athletes face additional challenges in seeking help due to the public perception of them being strong and unbreakable. Divya Jain, Head of Psychological Services for the Fortis National Mental Health Program, mentioned that athletes often worry about being seen as weak if they express their mental struggles. Virat Kohli has shared similar experiences from his career.

For India’s athletes heading to Paris, mental health support from experts will extend beyond the Games. Parikh emphasized that they will assist athletes before, during, and after the Games, focusing on performance enhancement and managing stress.

Parikh and Divya have already met the Paris-bound athletes to ensure familiarity. They will be available in a medical room in Paris and will travel to venues if needed. Divya explained that many concerns during the Olympics could be performance or anxiety-related, and they use techniques like visualization and mindfulness to help athletes manage emotions and stay focused.

Parikh views the short time frame at live sporting events as an opportunity to apply quick solutions. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has also introduced a mental health toolkit, a mindfulness app, and a 24/7 mental health helpline for athletes. For the first time, mental health is receiving the attention and preparation it deserves.

