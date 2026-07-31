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Home > Sports News > India To Play Against Brazil In Kolkata: What Is Blue Tigers’ Record Against South American Nations In International Football?

India To Play Against Brazil In Kolkata: What Is Blue Tigers’ Record Against South American Nations In International Football?

India vs Brazil in Kolkata: Here's a look at the Blue Tigers' historical record against South American teams, including historic matches vs Argentina and Uruguay.

India To Play Against Brazil In Kolkata: What Is Blue Tigers' Record Against South American Nations? Photo X
India To Play Against Brazil In Kolkata: What Is Blue Tigers' Record Against South American Nations? Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Fri 2026-07-31 14:32 IST

As Indian football prepares for an unprecedented spectacle at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium on October 3, 2026, the Blue Tigers face their ultimate challenge against five-time world champions Brazil. While the encounter marks the first senior international friendly between the two nations, India shares a fascinating, albeit rare, history against South American opposition.

Over the decades, India has tested itself against CONMEBOL giants in invitational tournaments and international fixtures, compiling a record of high-stakes duels and tactical learning experiences.

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The Historic Encounters in Kolkata

Kolkata has historically served as the backdrop for India’s clashes against South American powerhouse nations. In the inaugural 1982 Nehru Cup at Eden Gardens, a spirited Indian side took on Uruguay, who featured star forward Enzo Francescoli. Despite a valient defensive performance, India fell 3-1 to the eventual tournament winners, with Manas Bhattacharya scoring the only goal for the Indians. 

Two years later, during the 1984 Nehru Cup, Kolkata witnessed another landmark chapter. India faced Argentina, who fielded a star-studded squad featuring Jorge Burruchaga and Ricardo Gareca—key figures in Argentina’s 1986 World Cup victory. The Blue Tigers produced one of their most disciplined defensive displays in history, holding the South Americans scoreless for 79 minutes before Gareca netted the lone winner in a narrow 1-0 defeat. Diego Maradona was not part of the squad back then. Later in the 1986 tournament, India pushed Peru to their limits, but eventually suffering a narrow 1-0 loss.

Facing Brazil’s Legacy

While India’s senior team has never faced Brazil on the pitch, Indian youth teams have tasted the Brazilian style of play. In 2016, India’s Under-17 national team faced Brazil during the BRICS U-17 Football Tournament in Goa ahead of the U17 FIFA World Cup 2017, falling 3-1 despite a memorable goal from Komal Thatal. The women’s senior team have faced the Brazilian side once back in 2021. The Tigress fell to the South Americans 6-1, with Manisha Kalyan scoring the lone goal. In the U17 Women’s FIFA World Cup in 2022, India lost to Brazil 5-0 in the group stages. 

Facing the senior Seleção in October represents a completely different magnitude of competition. Since the Pele era, Kolkata have been a die hard fans of the Brazilian national team and the fandom is passed on through generations. For head coach Manolo Márquez and his squad, the fixture against Brazil offers an invaluable opportunity to benchmark Indian football’s progress against the absolute pinnacle of global talent on home turf. 

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India To Play Against Brazil In Kolkata: What Is Blue Tigers’ Record Against South American Nations In International Football?
Tags: blue tigers conmebol statsindia football kolkata friendly 2026india record vs south american teamsindia vs argentina 1984 nehru cupindia vs brazil football recordIndia vs Brazil Salt Lake Stadiumindia vs uruguay 1982

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India To Play Against Brazil In Kolkata: What Is Blue Tigers’ Record Against South American Nations In International Football?
India To Play Against Brazil In Kolkata: What Is Blue Tigers’ Record Against South American Nations In International Football?
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