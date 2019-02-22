CoA to decide on India Vs Pakistan match in World Cup 2019: The Committee of Administrators (CoA), which was appointed by the Supreme Court of India on Thursday, will take a final decision on the matter today as arch-rivals India and Pakistan are scheduled to face each other in Manchester on June 16.

CoA to decide on India Vs Pakistan match in World Cup 2019: The Committee of Administrators (CoA) will take a final decision today whether India will play against Pakistan in the upcoming World Cup cricket match or not. The CoA was appointed by the Supreme Court of India on Thursday.

Former Master General Ordinance and Lt General (retd) Ravindra Thodge was also included in the decision-making body, but he will not attend the meeting. Earlier, according to media reports, CoA had prepared a letter for International Cricket Council (ICC) chief Shashank Manohar wherein he will be apprised about the concerns of India. The letter also calls for Pakistan’s ban from World Cup 2019.

The arch-rivals, Indian and Pakistan, are scheduled to face each other in Manchester on June 16, but it has become a raging issue after the Pulwama terror attack which left 44 CRPF jawans dead-on the Srinagar-Jammu highway, last week. In the aftermath of the attack, India snatched the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status from Pakistan and vowed to isolate the country from the international community.

The country is divided on the World Cup match issue with Pakistan. Former India captain and commentator Sunil Gavaskar said that India should play Pakistan and defeat them. He added that if India boycotts playing Pakistan in the World Cup, the rival team will concede two crucial points. However, he said that he stands with the country and supports the government’s decision.

While former spinner, Harbhajan Singh, said that first priority should be nation and India should not play Pakistan. Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin has said that if the country is not playing Pakistan in bilateral series, it should stop playing them in other tourneys also. The former captain, Sourav Ganguly wants India to cut ties with Pakistan, saying that India should not only stop playing cricket, hockey or football with Pakistan but should sever all diplomatic relations with the neighbouring country.

