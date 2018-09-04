BCCI announced on Tuesday that India will host West Indies for 2 Tests, 5 ODIs and 3 T20I in October and early November. The first Test match against West Indies will be played on October 4 in Rajkot.

India will play West Indies in October before leaving for Australia in November

Indian cricket team will host West Indies for 2 Tests, 5 ODIs and 3 T20s in October 2018, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Tuesday. The West Indies series will take place just before India’s tour of Australia which will be held in the month of November. The first Test match against West Indies will be played on October 4 in Rajkot.

BCCI secretary Amitabh Chaudhary said in a press release, “The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) announce the schedule for the forthcoming home series against West Indies set to be played from October 4 to November 11, 2018. India will play 2 Tests, 5 ODIs & 3 T20Is during this tenure.”

After the first Test in Rajkot, India will host the West Indies team in Hyderabad for the second Test which will commence from October 12.

The 5-match ODI series will start from October 21 in Guwahati and will be concluded on November 1 in Thiruvananthapuram.

The first T20I will be played in Kolkata on November 4, second in Lucknow on November 6 and the final T20I between the two sides will be contested in Chennai on November 11.

Here is the full schedule for India vs West Indies series:

TESTS:

1st Test: 4-8 October in Rajkot

2nd Test: 12-16 October in Hyderabad

ODIs:

1st ODI: 21st October in Guwahati

2nd ODI: 24th October in Indore

3rd ODI: 27th October in Pune

4th ODI: 29th October in Mumbai

5th ODI: 1st November in Thiruvananthapuram

T20Is:

1st T20I: 4th November in Kolkata

2nd T20I: 6th November in Lucknow

3rd T20I: 11th November in Chennai

