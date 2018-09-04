Indian cricket team will host West Indies for 2 Tests, 5 ODIs and 3 T20s in October 2018, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Tuesday. The West Indies series will take place just before India’s tour of Australia which will be held in the month of November. The first Test match against West Indies will be played on October 4 in Rajkot.
BCCI secretary Amitabh Chaudhary said in a press release, “The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) announce the schedule for the forthcoming home series against West Indies set to be played from October 4 to November 11, 2018. India will play 2 Tests, 5 ODIs & 3 T20Is during this tenure.”
After the first Test in Rajkot, India will host the West Indies team in Hyderabad for the second Test which will commence from October 12.
The 5-match ODI series will start from October 21 in Guwahati and will be concluded on November 1 in Thiruvananthapuram.
The first T20I will be played in Kolkata on November 4, second in Lucknow on November 6 and the final T20I between the two sides will be contested in Chennai on November 11.
Here is the full schedule for India vs West Indies series:
TESTS:
1st Test: 4-8 October in Rajkot
2nd Test: 12-16 October in Hyderabad
ODIs:
1st ODI: 21st October in Guwahati
2nd ODI: 24th October in Indore
3rd ODI: 27th October in Pune
4th ODI: 29th October in Mumbai
5th ODI: 1st November in Thiruvananthapuram
T20Is:
1st T20I: 4th November in Kolkata
2nd T20I: 6th November in Lucknow
3rd T20I: 11th November in Chennai