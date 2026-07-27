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Home > Sports News > India Told To Drop Abhishek Sharma, Urges Selectors To Bring Back Chennai Super Kings Star Batter

India Told To Drop Abhishek Sharma, Urges Selectors To Bring Back Chennai Super Kings Star Batter

Kris Srikkanth has urged India to drop Abhishek Sharma after his poor Zimbabwe series and backed Sanju Samson for a T20I comeback ahead of upcoming assignments.

India Told To Drop Abhishek Sharma, Urges Selectors To Bring Back Chennai Super Kings Star. Photo X
India Told To Drop Abhishek Sharma, Urges Selectors To Bring Back Chennai Super Kings Star. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 18:50 IST

Former India captain Kris Srikkanth has urged the selectors to make a bold call by dropping out-of-form opener Abhishek Sharma and handing Sanju Samson a return to the T20I setup following India’s 3-0 series sweep over Zimbabwe.

Abhishek endured another disappointing series with the bat, managing just 11 runs across three matches. The left-hander’s struggles have now extended over several months, prompting fresh debate over his place in India’s shortest-format side.

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Speaking on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth said the time had come for the selectors to take a difficult decision, insisting Samson deserves another opportunity after missing the Zimbabwe tour.

“Abhishek Sharma has been sorted out in international cricket, right from the World Cup. I think a tough call has to be taken against him now. I feel Sanju will get his chance again now. He will receive a call back 100%. The selectors will have to take a tough call,” Srikkanth said.

Samson, who was named Player of the Tournament during India’s triumphant 2026 T20 World Cup campaign, was surprisingly left out of the Zimbabwe series, with the BCCI offering no official explanation for his absence.

The wicketkeeper-batter’s recent run with the national team has been far from straightforward. During India’s T20I tour of the United Kingdom, he featured in the opening three matches before being dropped for the next three in favour of teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Samson returned for the final fixture but has since found himself out of the squad again.

Meanwhile, Abhishek has continued to receive extended backing despite inconsistent returns. His difficult run actually began at the start of 2026, when he registered five ducks in his first eight T20I innings of the year.

At the time, then-captain Suryakumar Yadav publicly defended the opener, stressing that the management valued his fearless approach and believed his aggressive style would eventually deliver match-winning performances.

However, Srikkanth believes the patience shown towards Abhishek has not been extended equally to Samson.

“From the World Cup, his (Abhishek’s) international track record has not been very good except for a few knocks. Samson was the MVP of the World Cup. Why does he not get the chance, and Abhishek gets chances like this? It is a very valid question. Abhishek is getting a long rope; then why not Samson? Why is this happening with one player and not with the other?” he had said previously on his YouTube channel.

India’s next scheduled T20I assignment is the 2026 Asian Games in September, where Abhishek, Samson and Sooryavanshi are all part of the squad. Before then, the BCCI is reportedly exploring white-ball series against Afghanistan and Bangladesh, which could present another opportunity for the selectors to reassess their batting combination.

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India Told To Drop Abhishek Sharma, Urges Selectors To Bring Back Chennai Super Kings Star Batter
Tags: Abhishek Sharmahome-hero-pos-12India cricketindia t20i teamIndia vs ZimbabweKris Srikkanthsanju samsonSanju Samson Comeback

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India Told To Drop Abhishek Sharma, Urges Selectors To Bring Back Chennai Super Kings Star Batter
India Told To Drop Abhishek Sharma, Urges Selectors To Bring Back Chennai Super Kings Star Batter
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