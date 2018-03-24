Committee of Administrators (COA) chief Vinod Rai on Saturday confirmed that most of the Test specialists batsmen from the Indian cricket team will be travelling with the India A team to England before the Test series with the hosts. Captain Virat Kohli has already decided to play in the County league for Surrey after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League, while Ishant Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara will ply their trade for Sussex and Yorkshire respectively from the start of the County season.

After Indian captain, Virat Kohli’s decision of playing county cricket ahead of the England tour, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai on Saturday said a number of players from the Indian team will be sent to the country to get accustomed to the conditions. Test specialists in the Indian team like Murali Vijay, Ajinkya Rahane and others will be travelling with the India A side to England and play first-class games for the team against a number of county sides and the England Lions or the England A side. The players will be under the guidance of coach Rahul Dravid and prepare in full swing for the crucial tour while getting hands down experience for the upcoming ICC 2019 World Cup, scheduled to happen in England and Wales.

Team India will play five-match Test series against England starting in August with skipper Virat Kohli rearing his men for their second biggest test after a successful South Africa tour. Earlier for the South Africa tour to there was noise that BCCI will send some of the Test specialists to train and acclimatise to the torrid condition in the Proteas, but the plan was not executed resulting in India’s straight losses in first two Test matches. However, this time around the players themselves are coming up with the idea of getting a hang of the conditions before the crucial tour.

Virat Kohli will be playing in the English county league for Surrey in the month of June, after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League. Meanwhile, Ishant Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara who didn’t find any buyers in the IPL auctions will ply their trade for Sussex and Yorkshire respectively from the start of the County season. Now, Rai has confirmed that the BCCI is aiming to get the Test players experience of playing in the English conditions before the team travels for the tour and that the Indian cricketers will leave in two batches in June.

“We are looking at the bigger picture and we have had discussions with our core think tank — skipper Virat, coach Ravi (Shastri), India A coach Rahul and GM (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim and chairman of selectors MSK Prasad. The general consensus has been preparation for England Test series,” Rai was quoted as saying by the PTI.

“There will be a few seniors — among Test specialists, who will leave for the UK in early June along with Rahul’s India A team. I can’t say how many — anything between two to four senior team players will be there from the start of A tour. A few will play the Afghanistan Test match and then leave for England. But yes, at least 7 to 8 players, who are all Test team specialists, will have to be in England in June.”

“It is important to play red ball cricket in England in June as the entire July will be the limited overs series (three ODIs and 3 T20 Internationals). So in June, they play red ball cricket, switch to white ball in July and then the Test series starts in August,” he explained.

However, India will not take the one-off Test against Afghanistan in between the IPL and the England tour lightly and field a formidable squad like the Nidahas Trophy, said Rai. Afghanistan after getting promoted as a Test playing nation will play their first ever Test match against India, making it a historic encounter. The team after getting better of Ireland in the ICC World Cup qualifiers has also booked a spot in the upcoming 2019 World Cup, becoming the 10th nation to do so.

“Everyone can be rest assured that we are not taking Afghanistan Test lightly. Yes, Virat won’t be available for the Test match but either among Ajinkya or Rohit will lead the side in Virat’s absence,” Rai said, assuring that India will present a tough challenge to Afghanistan at home. He also revealed that the Test match can be India’s opportunity to hand a debut to some of the promising youngsters like Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sudar who have been in brilliant form for the senior team. “Virat himself was first to come to me and say that he wanted to play county cricket. And talking to the players, we understood how badly they want to do well in England. Also, this Afghanistan Test will also give us a chance to create a three-tier national team — all of same standard and ability. A few younger players will get a chance to play Test cricket,” Rai said.

India will begin its England tour from July 3 and will play three T20Is followed by three ODIs and five Test matches across Wales and England. Here’s the schedule of India’s tour of England 2018:

Jul 03, Tue England vs India, 1st T20I

Old Trafford, Manchester

Jul 06, Fri England vs India, 2nd T20I

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Jul 08, Sun England vs India, 3rd T20I

County Ground, Bristol

Jul 12, Thu England vs India, 1st ODI

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Jul 14, Sat England vs India, 2nd ODI

Lord’s, London

Jul 17, Tue England vs India, 3rd ODI

Headingley, Leeds

Aug 01, Wed – Aug 05, Sun England vs India, 1st Test

Edgbaston, Birmingham

Aug 09, Thu – Aug 13, Mon England vs India, 2nd Test

Lord’s, London

Aug 18, Sat – Aug 22, Wed England vs India, 3rd Test

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Aug 30, Thu – Sep 03, Mon England vs India, 4th Test

The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Sep 07, Fri – Sep 11, Tue England vs India, 5th Test

Kennington Oval, London

