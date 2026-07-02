India Tour of Sri Lanka 2026 Schedule Announced: Check Full Fixtures, Dates, Venues And Match Timings

Sri Lanka Cricket on Saturday announced the complete schedule and venues of the eagerly awaited India National Men’s Tour of Sri Lanka 2026, and fans all over the world will now have a look at the full itinerary of this forthcoming bilateral series that will be played in August 2026. In what is a significant red-ball series in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 cycle, a total of 2 Test matches will be played between the two continental giants. The Indian squad will make their way to the Island Nation to lock horns with their hosts in 2 of the most celebrated cricket stadiums in the subcontinent, with the 1st Test to be played around mid-August.

India Tour OF Sri Lanka: All You Need to Know

Tour: India National Men’s Tour of Sri Lanka 2026

India National Men’s Tour of Sri Lanka 2026 Format: Two-match Test series

Two-match Test series Tournament Cycle: ICC World Test Championship 2025 2027

ICC World Test Championship 2025 2027 First Test Match Date: August 15 to August 19, 2026

August 15 to August 19, 2026 Second Test Match Date: August 23 to August 27, 2026

August 23 to August 27, 2026 Match Start Time: 10:00 AM Local Time / 10h00

Venues Confirmed For Crucial World Test Championship Points

Sri Lanka Cricket Board announced the names of the two historic venues which will host the Indian touring team for the red-ball games. The first of the two Tests will commence on August 15th and will take place at the famous Galle International Cricket Stadium that’s popular world over for its tactical nature and spin-friendly pitches. Upon the completion of the 1st Test, all the red-ball action will then move to the city of Colombo, where the 2nd Test will be held at the Sinhalese Sports Club ground in Colombo, scheduled from August 23-27. Both Test games are scheduled to be played between 10:00 hrs(local) each morning to ensure a full day of play for 5 days.

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