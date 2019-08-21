India tour of West Indies 1st Test: The first Test between India and West Indies is going to start on August 22, Thursday, 2019. The match will start at 7:00 PM.

India tour of West Indies 1st Test: Know when and where to watch IND vs WI match live, how to stream India vs West Indies match online, TV channel

India tour of West Indies 1st Test: India is going to have a face-off with West Indies in the first Test match of the India tour of West Indies. The Test match is also going to mark the beginning of the World Test Championship for both India and West Indies as the tournament will go on for the next two years and the final match will be played at the Lord’s in the month of June in 2020. India played their last test series against Australia back in the month of January 2019. Virat Kohli and the rest of the team needs to play good cricket in order to build a winning momentum for the World Test Championship.

While West Indies will be trying its best to register a win in the Test series after getting defeated by India in both ODI and T20 International limited-overs series. The host will have to give their all-round performance with both bat and ball if they want to bag victory in the Test series against India.

When is India vs West Indies first test?

The India vs West Indies 1st Test will be played from August 22, 2019, to August 26, 2019.

Where will be the India vs West Indies 1st played?

The India vs West Indies 1st Test will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

What time does India vs West Indies 1st Test begin?

India vs West Indies first Test will start at 7:00 PM.

Where to watch India vs West Indies 1st Test live?

India vs West Indies first Test can be watched live on Ten Sports 1 and Ten Sports 3 and can be live-streamed at the Sony Liv App.

Here are the squads:

India Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, C Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (WK) Wriddhiman Saha (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

West Indies squad: Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach.

