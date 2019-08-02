The first T20 match is going to be played between India and West Indies on Saturday, August 2, 2019. India tour of West Indies is one of the most important proving grounds for all the newcomers and previously rested players to make a rigid place in team India.

India was really disappointed by the defeat faced in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 by New Zealand because of the failure of the middle order. Amidst the selection of the head coach of India, differences have been spotted between Indian skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma. The team is going to have a T20 match against West Indies on Saturday, August 2, 2019, at Lauderhill in Florida, USA. Excluding the dramas going on in team India, the team is also going to face one of the best West Indies T20 team. The India tour of West Indies is going to be an acid test for Virat Kohli as per his previous performance is concerned.

As Indian skipper, Virat Kohli has previously stated that the main objective of the T20s and ODIs against West Indies is to try out the new players who are selector’s preference. It was expected that Virat Kohli will rest for the limited-overs matches in the tournament but he has joined the full-fledged squad of team India excluding Jasprit Bumrah who will be joining the India tour of West Indies ahead of the test series which will begin on August 22, 2019. All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been rested for the whole tour.

It ti going to be a crucial two-week journey for Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey, who are back in the game after being sidelined from India’s 50-over World Cup plans. Manish Pandey last played for team India in November 2018 and Shreyas Iyer last played for the team in February 2018.

While India is looking to strengthen their middle order, these two batsmen have a good chance to prove themselves and make their place in the team for a long period of time.

With openers like Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, who is back after he got injured in World Cup, the four number spot is likely to be occupied by KL Rahul. Rohit Sharma was the top-scorer in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, with a record five centuries, so he will be looking forward to maintaining his form.

From the India tour of West Indies, Rishabh Pant will have more responsibilities on his shoulders with selectors making him the number wicketkeeper in all the formats.

India is ready to face the West Indies which is considered as one of the most dangerous teams in the T20 format with batsmen like Kieron Pollard and spinner Sunil Narine. Chris Gayle will be only seen in the ODI matches and name of slightly injured Andre Russell is also added in the list.

Here are the squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (capt), John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Andre Russell, Khary Pierre.

