India tour of West Indies: The India tour of West Indies is going to start on August 3, 2019, and it will conclude on September 3, 2019. Here is the full schedule, date, time and venue

India tour of West Indies: After a tragic defeat in the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand, team India is all set for their next challenge which is going to be the India tour of West Indies. The tur will last for a complete month and will start with a 3 match T20 series which will start on August 3, 2019. On the India tour of West Indies, both the teams are going to play 2 test matches and 3 ODI’s between August 8, 2019, to August 30, 2019. The two test matches between both India and West Indies are going to be the part of the introductory edition of the ICC World Test Championship. West Indies was unable to perform well in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and the batting line up of the team failed miserably to perform in the tournament so this can be chance for the Carribean team to prove themselves and leave an impact on the international cricketing career.

One Day International (ODI) schedule:

Thursday, August 8, 2019: 1st ODI at Providence Stadium, Guyana, 7 PM IST (09:30 AM local)

Sunday, August 11, 2019: 2nd ODI at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad, 7 PM IST (09:30 AM local)

Wednesday, August 14, 2019: 3rd ODI at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad, 7 PM IST (09:30 AM local)

Indian squad for 3 One Day International (ODI): Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

Test series schedule:

August 22, 2019, to August 26, 2019: 1st test match, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua at 7:00 PM IST.

August 30 to September 3: 2nd test schedule, Sabina Park, Jamaica at 8:00 PM IST.

Indian squad for two test matches: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, C Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (WK) Wriddhiman Saha (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App