India tour of West Indies first Test preview: The first Test of the India tour of West Indies will be played between India and West Indies on Thursday at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

India tour of West Indies first Test preview: India is going to start the World Test Championship on a pragmatic note especially after completely dominating West Indies in the limited over series including the ODI and the T20 International series. The first Test of the two-match series between India and West Indies will commence from August 21, 2019, Thursday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. Previously, India thrashed West Indies and clean swept the Carribeans in the T20 International series and registered a win in the three matches ODI series by 2-0. Virat Kohli led team India to the number one position in the Test rankings and is soon going to equal MS Dhoni’s record of 27 Test wins just in case India manages to win the first Test.

Virat Kohli also has his eyes on the record made by former Australia captain Ricky Ponting. As soon as Kohli hits a century in the game which will be his 19th century as a captain, Kohli will equalize the number of centuries with Ricky Ponting. The batting line-up of India which consists of Kohli, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, and Rohit Sharma in the ranks are expected to deliver energetic performance in the Test series.

On the other hand, West Indies defeated England in the very beginning of the year and will be looking forward to maintaining their performance in the test series against India. Indian skipper Virat Kohli said that the game is going to be much more competitive and is going to bring a lot to the test matches played due to the World Test Championship.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha (wk).

West Indies: Jason Holder (capt), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach.

