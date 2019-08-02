India tour of West Indies: The India tour of West Indies is going to start from August 2, 2019. India is all set to take on West Indies amongst all the rift rumours going on between Indian skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma.

India tour of West Indies: India, who had a journey till the semi-finals in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and was defeated by New Zealand is going to play a one-month long tour against of West Indies. The India tour of West Indies will consist of a two-match test series, three One Day Internationals (ODI) and as many as T20’s in Florida, USA. While Indian skipper Virat Kohli will continue leading the team in all three formats, Rohit Sharma is going to be the vice-captain for the ODIs and T20s. Ajinkya Rahane will be serving as the skipper in the two test matches. As per the West Indies team is considered, Jason Holder will lead the side in the 50-over format, on the other hand, Carlos Brathwaite has been named as the captain for the T20 matches.

Here is the full schedule of India tour of West Indies:

T20 schedule:

India vs West Indies 1st T20, August 3, Lauderhill, Florida, 8 PM IST

India vs West Indies 2nd T20, August 4, Lauderhill, Florida, 8 PM IST

India vs West Indies 3rd T20, August 6, Lauderhill, Florida, 8 PM IST

ODI schedule:

India vs West Indies 1st ODI, August 8, Providence Stadium, Guyana, 7 PM IST

India vs West Indies 1st ODI, August 11, Port of Spain, Trinidad, 7 PM IST

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI, Port of Spain, Trinidad, 7 PM IST

Test schedule:

India vs West Indies 1st Test, August 22 to August 26, North Sound, Antigua, 7 PM IST

India vs West Indies 2nd Test, August 30 to September 3, Kingston, Jamaica, 8 PM IST

Here are the squads:

West Indies ODI squad: Jason Holder (c), John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Chris Gayle, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shai Hope, Kemar Roach

West Indies T20I squad: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Andre Russell, Khary Pierre

India ODI Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

India T20I Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk) Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

